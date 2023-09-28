Fantasy Football: Running back starts and sits for Week 4

Starts and sits is here to help fantasy managers make those all important last minute lineup decisions .While we won’t tell you about obvious starts such as Christian McCaffrey or Justin Jefferson, we will find players you may be waffling about and help you make a decision.

Let’s look at running backs for Week 4.

In what is set to be the most watched match in Monday Night Football history, the 0-3 Chicago Bear host the 0-3 Denver Broncos in a matchup of complete ineptitude. Denver boasts by far the worst run defense in the league, and everyone has been able to run all over them, so Khalil Herbert should be no exception. If Chicago wants to win this game, and we aren’t sure they do, Herbert will see the ball a plethora of times and is set for his first breakout of the season. Fire Herbert up as a high upside RB2.

As if you needed an excuse. Achane is set up again with another stellar matchup versus a Buffalo team that has troubles stopping the run as they currently surrender 5.9 yards per carry. Achane showed his talent off last week in an absolute shellacking of Denver, and there is little reason to think he won’t see a heavy increase in snaps moving forward. Slap Achane in your flex spot for now, with immense upside against a hot and cold Buffalo defense.

Sanders had a decent fantasy game last week against the Seattle Seahawks, coming away with 62 yards and a touchdowns, but he hasn’t really looked the part of what fantasy managers or the Carolina Panthers expected. Carolina’s interior offensive line has performed horrendously, and their passing attack leaves opponents stacking the box to shut down the run. Minnesota is decent at stopping the run and is going to force Bryce Young to beat them through the air. Move off of Sanders this week if you can, better games are ahead.

Yeah Alexander Mattison had a good fantasy game last week, but he certainly didn’t look the part during the actual game. With Cam Akers now in Minnesota, and fumbling becoming a major issue for Mattison, it’s hard to see how Akers doesn’t come in and immediately rob Mattison of snaps. Carolina’s run defense is vulnerable, but it certainly feels like a game where Minnesota will be throwing the ball, and splitting carries on the ground between two backs. Mattison is one fumble away from conceding even more carries moving forward. This isn’t a “must be benched” but more of “fantasy managers beware” starting this week.

