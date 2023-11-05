Fantasy Football: Running back starts and sits for Week 9

Starts and sits is here to help fantasy managers make those all important last minute lineup decisions .While we won’t tell you about obvious starts such as Christian McCaffrey or Raheem Mostert, we will find players you may be waffling about and help you make a decision.

Let’s look at running backs for Week 9.

(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

With starter Dameon Pierce out this week with an injury it leaves the window wide open for rotational player Devin Singletary to take over. Singletary has been slowly leaking his way into the offense and quietly outproducing the starter. This week Singletary will look to capitalize on the opportunity the majority of touches heading his way against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not the best matchup in the world but the points should still be there to justify Singletary as a flex option.

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

With part of the Kansas City Chiefs’ three headed monster rushing attack out this Sunday it’s looking like Jerick McKinnon will be the primary pass catching back in their explosive matchup versus the Miami Dolphins. McKinnon has been productive in the receiving game this year while splitting time, but in a match that will be full of points he should thrive more than usual. Fire McKinnon up as a flex option this week in PPR.

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

It has been the slow drip of ceding carries to new backfield mate Cam Akers over the last few months for Alexander Mattison, and now with a tough matchup at the door and the lack of quarterback, it might be time to leave Mattison on the bench. Mattison has been spectacularly mediocre in this offense so far this season and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Cam Akers suddenly took over as the primary ball carrier. Find another option moving forward.

Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

While it would seem obvious before the season that you should start Jonathan Taylor, a hold out and the unexpected breakout of Zack Moss has cooled fantasy owners expectations for the all-pro running back. This week against a Carolina Panthers team that has had a soft run defense for most of the season it becomes prime time for the ultra talented Taylor. If the Carolina defense from last week shows up it could be tough, but it still seems inevitable that Taylor will find the end zone this week. Taylor is a RB1 moving forward so keep him in your lineup.

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Jerome Ford has been dealing with a nagging injury over the last two weeks, and while he has been cleared to go this week it begs the question how many snaps he will get. With Kareem Hunt and Pierre Strong in the rotation as reliable runners, it is not urgent to get Ford involved. Start Ford as a flex option if you have no other options, but temper expectations for him this week with other backs seeing plenty of touches.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire