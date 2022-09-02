Young RBs vs. old RBs, Packers & Vikings previews
Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski, who shares an interesting theory about the top tier of fantasy RBs and how quickly they age out of that position.
Later, the guys preview the Green Bay Packers (who may not have any fantasy-relevant WRs) and the Minnesota Vikings (who might be fantasy gold this season).
00:45 NEWS / Russell Wilson contract extension
01:50 NEWS / Brian Robinson, Trey Sermon, Eno Benjamin
04:35 NEWS / Isaiah McKenzie injury
07:10 RB Age Cliffs
14:00 Alvin Kamara
14:30 Ezekiel Elliott
15:10 Javonte Williams / Melvin Gordon
17:10 Derrick Henry
18:20 RB Danger Zone
19:15 Dalvin Cook
19:30 Aaron Jones
19:55 Austin Ekeler
20:20 Draft younger RBs
20:30 Jonathan Taylor
24:00 RBs aging gracefully
26:45 RBs under 26
28:50 PACKERS PREVIEW
29:00 Aaron Jones / A.J. Dillon
34:20 Would you draft A.J. Dillon over any starting RBs?
35:05 Do you want to draft any GB WRs?
38:40 Sammy Watkins
40:10 Romeo Doubs
42:10 VIKINGS PREVIEW
42:20 Dalvin Cook
44:50 Justin Jefferson
49:50 Adam Thielen
50:30 Jalen Raegor
51:30 NFC North division odds
52:30 Kirk Cousins
54:20 K.J. Osborn
