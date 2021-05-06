Fantasy Football RB Draft Rankings: With Kerryon Johnson out of town, is it D'Andre Swift time?

The vast majority of the fantasy football community knows what the top of drafts is going to look like come August. There will be the Christian McCaffreys, the Derrick Henrys, the Alvin Kamaras and the return of the Saquon Barkleys.

But is one second-year runner about to see a huge boost?

It was reported that the Lions were waiving Kerryon Johnson, opening up a backfield that, for many fantasy players, has been frustrating. Whether it was Johnson or the ageless Adrian Peterson, our dreams of D'Andre Swift, the workhorse, were dashed time and time again. Yet, with Johnson and Peterson out of the picture, and the Lions' offensive line getting a huge boost in the NFL draft with the selection of Penei Sewell, is it Swift's time?

Swift's touches began increasing late in the 2020 season, and he only had one game where he didn't average more than four yards a carry. He also scored four times in the money weeks. Yes, the Lions did add Jamaal Williams, but it's hard to see him splitting carries evenly with Swift.

Right now, Swift is the consensus 15th-ranked RB in our analysts' rankings — but will he see a rise in his draft stock come August?

