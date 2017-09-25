Fantasy Football Rankings Week 4: WRs

When it comes to our Week 4 WR rankings, it feels like trying to figure out when the fantasy roller coaster will go up and when it will go down. Sometimes, players will score three touchdowns one week then follow it up with one catch the next (Michael Crabtree); other times, they will bust for two weeks before booming to the tune of153 yards and a touchdown (T.Y. Hilton).

Wide receiver is a volatile position, and, as a result, we know we'll be updating the rankings in response to injuries all week. Some of these WRs got nicked up in Week 3 (Michael Crabtree, Doug Baldwin), and those injured players, as well as teammates' rankings, could change quite a bit. Hopefully, you catch the roller coaster going up this week.

WEEK 4 RANKINGS:

