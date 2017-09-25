-
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 4: WRs
When it comes to our Week 4 WR rankings, it feels like trying to figure out when the fantasy roller coaster will go up and when it will go down. Sometimes, players will score three touchdowns one week then follow it up with one catch the next (Michael Crabtree); other times, they will bust for two weeks before booming to the tune of153 yards and a touchdown (T.Y. Hilton).
Wide receiver is a volatile position, and, as a result, we know we'll be updating the rankings in response to injuries all week. Some of these WRs got nicked up in Week 3 (Michael Crabtree, Doug Baldwin), and those injured players, as well as teammates' rankings, could change quite a bit. Hopefully, you catch the roller coaster going up this week.
Note: We'll be updating our WR rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often!
1 Jordy Nelson, Packers
Packers vs. Bears
2 Odell Beckham Jr., Giants
Giants at Bucs
3 A.J. Green, Bengals
Bengals at Browns
4 Antonio Brown, Steelers
Steelers at Ravens
5 Julio Jones, Falcons
Falcons vs. Bills
6 Dez Bryant, Cowboys
Cowboys vs. Rams
7 Doug Baldwin, Seahawks
Seahawks vs. Colts
8 Michael Thomas, Saints
Saints vs. Dolphins
Don't forget, the Saints and Dolphins play in London, so kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET
9 DeAndre Hopkins, Texans
Texans vs. Titans
10 Brandin Cooks, Patriots
Patriots vs. Panthers
11 Keenan Allen, Chargers
Chargers vs. Eagles
12 Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
Chiefs vs. Redskins
13 DeVante Parker, Dolphins
Dolphins vs. Saints
Don't forget, the Saints and Dolphins play in London, so kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET
14 Alshon Jeffery, Eagles
Eagles at Chargers
15 Mike Evans, Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Giants
16 Terrelle Pryor, Jr., Redskins
Redskins at Chiefs
17 Davante Adams, Packers
Packers vs. Bears
18 Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
Cardinals vs. 49ers
19 Demaryius Thomas, Broncos
Broncos vs. Raiders
20 Stefon Diggs, Vikings
Vikings vs. Bucs
21 Golden Tate, Lions
Lions at Vikings
22 Michael Crabtree, Raiders
Raiders at Broncos
23 Jarvis Landry, Dolphins
Dolphins vs. Saints
Don't forget, the Saints and Dolphins play in London, so kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET
24 Amari Cooper, Raiders
Raiders at Broncos
25 Sammy Watkins, Rams
Rams at Cowboys
26 Martavis Bryant, Steelers
Steelers at Ravens
27 Adam Thielen, Vikings
Vikings vs. Lions
28 Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos
Broncos vs. Raiders
29 T.Y. Hilton, Colts
Colts at Seahawks
30 Chris Hogan, Patriots
Patriots vs Panthers
31 Allen Hurns, Jaguars
Jaguars at Jets
32 Rishard Matthews, Titans
Titans at Texans
33 J.J. Nelson, Cardinals
Cardinals vs. 49ers
34 Pierre Garcon, 49ers
49ers at Cardinals
35 Jeremy Maclin, Ravens
Ravens vs. Steelers
36 Best of the rest
36. Devin Funchess, Panthers @ Patriots
37. DeSean Jackson, Bucs vs. Giants
38. Marvin Jones Jr., Lions @ Vikings
39. Marqise Lee, Jaguars @ Jets
40. Kenny Britt, Browns vs. Bengals
41. Rashard Higgins, Browns vs. Bengals
42. Robby Anderson, Jets vs. Jaguars
43. Jamison Crowder, Redskins @ Chiefs
44. Tyrell Williams, Chargers vs. Eagles
45. Willie Snead, Saints vs. Dolphins (in London)
46. Jaron Brown, Cardinals vs. 49ers
47. Kenny Stills, Dolphins vs. Saints (in London)
48. Cooper Kupp, Rams @ Cowboys
49. Randall Cobb, Packers vs. Bears
50. Danny Amendola, Patriots vs. Panthers
51. Jermaine Kearse, Jets vs. Jaguars
52. Brandon Marshall, Giants vs. Bucs
53. Paul Richardson, Seahawks vs. Colts
54. Jordan Matthews, Bills @ Falcons
55. Kenny Golladay, Lions @ Vikings
56. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks vs. Colts
57. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons vs. Bills
58. Sterling Shepard, Giants @ Bucs
59. Taylor Gabriel, Falcons vs. Bills
60. Cole Beasley, Cowboys vs. Rams
61. Nelson Agholor, Eagles @ Chargers
62. Bruce Ellington, Texans vs. Titans
63. Ted Ginn Jr., Saints vs. Dolphins (in London)
64. Eric Decker, Titans @ Texans
65. Donte Moncrief, Colts @ Seahawks
66. Kendall Wright, Bears @ Packers
67. Zay Jones, Bills @ Falcons
68. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers @ Cardinals
69. Mike Wallace, Ravens vs. Steelers
70. Brandon LaFell, Bengals @ Browns
71. Phillip Dorsett, Patriots vs. Panthers
72. Corey Davis, Titans @ Texans
73. Kendall Wright, Bears @ Packers
74. Deonte Thompson, Bears @ Packers
75. Brandon Coleman, Saints vs. Dolphins (in London)
76. Russell Shepard, Panthers @ Patriots
