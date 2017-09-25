Fantasy Football Rankings Week 4: WRs

  • Fantasy Football Rankings Week 4: WRs

    When it comes to our Week 4 WR rankings, it feels like trying to figure out when the fantasy roller coaster will go up and when it will go down. Sometimes, players will score three touchdowns one week then follow it up with one catch the next  (Michael Crabtree); other times, they will bust for two weeks before booming to the tune of153 yards and a touchdown (T.Y. Hilton).

    Wide receiver is a volatile position, and, as a result, we know we'll be updating the rankings in response to injuries all week. Some of these WRs got nicked up in Week 3 (Michael Crabtree, Doug Baldwin), and those injured players, as well as teammates' rankings, could change quite a bit. Hopefully, you catch the roller coaster going up this week.

    WEEK 4 RANKINGS:
    Quarterback | Running backTight end | D/ST | Kicker

    Note: We'll be updating our WR rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often!

  • 1 Jordy Nelson, Packers

    Packers vs. Bears

  • 2 Odell Beckham Jr., Giants

    Giants at Bucs

  • 3 A.J. Green, Bengals

    Bengals at Browns

  • 4 Antonio Brown, Steelers

    Steelers at Ravens

  • 5 Julio Jones, Falcons

    Falcons vs. Bills

  • 6 Dez Bryant, Cowboys

    Cowboys vs. Rams

  • 7 Doug Baldwin, Seahawks

    Seahawks vs. Colts

  • 8 Michael Thomas, Saints

    Saints vs. Dolphins

    Don't forget, the Saints and Dolphins play in London, so kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET

  • 9 DeAndre Hopkins, Texans

    Texans vs. Titans

  • 10 Brandin Cooks, Patriots

    Patriots vs. Panthers

  • 11 Keenan Allen, Chargers

    Chargers vs. Eagles

  • 12 Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

    Chiefs vs. Redskins

  • 13 DeVante Parker, Dolphins

    Dolphins vs. Saints

    Don't forget, the Saints and Dolphins play in London, so kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET

  • 14 Alshon Jeffery, Eagles

    Eagles at Chargers

  • 15 Mike Evans, Buccaneers

    Bucs vs. Giants

  • 16 Terrelle Pryor, Jr., Redskins

    Redskins at Chiefs

  • 17 Davante Adams, Packers

    Packers vs. Bears

  • 18 Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals

    Cardinals vs. 49ers

  • 19 Demaryius Thomas, Broncos

    Broncos vs. Raiders

  • 20 Stefon Diggs, Vikings

    Vikings vs. Bucs

  • 21 Golden Tate, Lions

    Lions at Vikings

  • 22 Michael Crabtree, Raiders

    Raiders at Broncos

  • 23 Jarvis Landry, Dolphins

    Dolphins vs. Saints

    Don't forget, the Saints and Dolphins play in London, so kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET

  • 24 Amari Cooper, Raiders

    Raiders at Broncos

  • 25 Sammy Watkins, Rams

    Rams at Cowboys

  • 26 Martavis Bryant, Steelers

    Steelers at Ravens

  • 27 Adam Thielen, Vikings

    Vikings vs. Lions

  • 28 Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos

    Broncos vs. Raiders

  • 29 T.Y. Hilton, Colts

    Colts at Seahawks

  • 30 Chris Hogan, Patriots

    Patriots vs Panthers

  • 31 Allen Hurns, Jaguars

    Jaguars at Jets

  • 32 Rishard Matthews, Titans

    Titans at Texans

  • 33 J.J. Nelson, Cardinals

    Cardinals vs. 49ers

  • 34 Pierre Garcon, 49ers

    49ers at Cardinals

  • 35 Jeremy Maclin, Ravens

    Ravens vs. Steelers

  • 36 Best of the rest

    36. Devin Funchess, Panthers @ Patriots
    37. DeSean Jackson, Bucs vs. Giants
    38. Marvin Jones Jr., Lions @ Vikings
    39. Marqise Lee, Jaguars @ Jets
    40. Kenny Britt, Browns vs. Bengals
    41. Rashard Higgins, Browns vs. Bengals
    42. Robby Anderson, Jets vs. Jaguars
    43. Jamison Crowder, Redskins @ Chiefs
    44. Tyrell Williams, Chargers vs. Eagles
    45. Willie Snead, Saints vs. Dolphins (in London)
    46. Jaron Brown, Cardinals vs. 49ers
    47. Kenny Stills, Dolphins vs. Saints (in London)
    48. Cooper Kupp, Rams @ Cowboys
    49. Randall Cobb, Packers vs. Bears
    50. Danny Amendola, Patriots vs. Panthers
    51. Jermaine Kearse, Jets vs. Jaguars
    52. Brandon Marshall, Giants vs. Bucs
    53. Paul Richardson, Seahawks vs. Colts
    54. Jordan Matthews, Bills @ Falcons
    55. Kenny Golladay, Lions @ Vikings
    56. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks vs. Colts
    57. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons vs. Bills
    58. Sterling Shepard, Giants @ Bucs
    59. Taylor Gabriel, Falcons vs. Bills
    60. Cole Beasley, Cowboys vs. Rams
    61. Nelson Agholor, Eagles @ Chargers
    62. Bruce Ellington, Texans vs. Titans
    63. Ted Ginn Jr., Saints vs. Dolphins (in London)
    64. Eric Decker, Titans @ Texans
    65. Donte Moncrief, Colts @ Seahawks
    66. Kendall Wright, Bears @ Packers
    67. Zay Jones, Bills @ Falcons
    68. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers @ Cardinals
    69. Mike Wallace, Ravens vs. Steelers
    70. Brandon LaFell, Bengals @ Browns
    71. Phillip Dorsett, Patriots vs. Panthers
    72. Corey Davis, Titans @ Texans
    73. Kendall Wright, Bears @ Packers
    74. Deonte Thompson, Bears @ Packers
    75. Brandon Coleman, Saints vs. Dolphins (in London)
    76. Russell Shepard, Panthers @ Patriots