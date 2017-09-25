Fantasy Football Rankings Week 4: Defense
As always, there were some D/ST disappointments last week, with the Ravens' negative day against the Jaguars in London being the most shocking. Miami and Pittsburgh tanked despite being popular sleepers against the Jets and Bears, respectively, and the Packers and Pats struggled at home in favorable matchups against the Bengals and Texans, respectively. We're not ignoring those results, but we're not going to stop picking on those teams in the future, which is reflected in our Week 4 fantasy defense rankings.
The Packers are back in the top 10 thanks to a favorable home matchup -- on a short week -- against the Bears, while the opponents of the Texans (Titans) are also flirting with starter status. Unfortunately, the Jaguars (@ Jets) and Bengals (@ Browns) are playing virtually unplayable defenses, much like the epic Browns-Colts and Rams-49ers situations last week.
There's a good chance you'll need to roll the dice this week with a good defense in a tough matchup, like the Broncos against the Raiders or the Vikings against the Lions, but it's never bad to trust potentially dominant defenses at home.
1
Seattle Seahawks
2
Jacksonville Jaguars
3
Arizona Cardinals
4
Cincinnati Bengals
5
Kansas City Chiefs
6
New York Giants
7
Philadelphia Eagles
8
Green Bay Packers
9
Houston Texans
10
Denver Broncos
Broncos vs. Raiders
11
Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers at Ravens
12
Minnesota Vikings
13
Tennessee Titans
14
Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers vs. Eagles
15
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16
Detroit Lions
17
Dallas Cowboys
18
Baltimore Ravens
Ravens vs. Steelers
19
New England Patriots
20
Atlanta Falcons
21
Best of the rest
21 Los Angeles Rams @ Cowboys
22 Oakland Raiders @ Broncos
23 Washington Redskins @ Chiefs
24 Carolina Panthers @ Patriots
25 Miami Dolphins vs. Saints (in London)
26 Cleveland Browns vs. Bengals
27 New York Jets vs. Jaguars
28 Buffalo Bills @ Falcons
29 New Orleans Saints vs. Dolphins (in London)
30 San Francisco 49ers @ Cardinals
31 Indianapolis Colts @ Seahawks
32 Chicago Bears @ Packers
682