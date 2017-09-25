

Fantasy Football Rankings Week 4: Defense



As always, there were some D/ST disappointments last week, with the Ravens' negative day against the Jaguars in London being the most shocking. Miami and Pittsburgh tanked despite being popular sleepers against the Jets and Bears, respectively, and the Packers and Pats struggled at home in favorable matchups against the Bengals and Texans, respectively. We're not ignoring those results, but we're not going to stop picking on those teams in the future, which is reflected in our Week 4 fantasy defense rankings.

The Packers are back in the top 10 thanks to a favorable home matchup -- on a short week -- against the Bears, while the opponents of the Texans (Titans) are also flirting with starter status. Unfortunately, the Jaguars (@ Jets) and Bengals (@ Browns) are playing virtually unplayable defenses, much like the epic Browns-Colts and Rams-49ers situations last week.

There's a good chance you'll need to roll the dice this week with a good defense in a tough matchup, like the Broncos against the Raiders or the Vikings against the Lions, but it's never bad to trust potentially dominant defenses at home.

