Fantasy Football Rankings Week 4: Defense

    As always, there were some D/ST disappointments last week, with the Ravens' negative day against the Jaguars in London being the most shocking. Miami and Pittsburgh tanked despite being popular sleepers against the Jets and Bears, respectively, and the Packers and Pats struggled at home in favorable matchups against the Bengals and Texans, respectively. We're not ignoring those results, but we're not going to stop picking on those teams in the future, which is reflected in our Week 4 fantasy defense rankings.

    The Packers are back in the top 10 thanks to a favorable home matchup -- on a short week -- against the Bears, while the opponents of the Texans (Titans) are also flirting with starter status. Unfortunately, the Jaguars (@ Jets)  and Bengals (@ Browns) are playing virtually unplayable defenses, much like the epic Browns-Colts and Rams-49ers situations last week.

    There's a good chance you'll need to roll the dice this week with a good defense in a tough matchup, like the Broncos against the Raiders or the Vikings against the Lions, but it's never bad to trust potentially dominant defenses at home.

  • 1
    Seattle Seahawks


    Seahawks vs. Colts


  • 2
    Jacksonville Jaguars


    Jaguars @ Jets.


  • 3
    Arizona Cardinals


    Cardinals vs. 49ers.


  • 4
    Cincinnati Bengals


    Bengals @ Browns.


  • 5
    Kansas City Chiefs


    Chiefs vs. Redskins


  • 6
    New York Giants


    Giants at Bucs


  • 7
    Philadelphia Eagles


    Eagles at Chargers


  • 8
    Green Bay Packers


    Packers vs. Bears


  • 9
    Houston Texans


    Texans vs. Titans.


  • 10
    Denver Broncos


    Broncos vs. Raiders



  • 11
    Pittsburgh Steelers


    Steelers at Ravens



  • 12
    Minnesota Vikings


    Vikings vs. Lions.


  • 13
    Tennessee Titans


    Titans at Texans


  • 14
    Los Angeles Chargers


    Chargers vs. Eagles



  • 15
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers


    Bucs at Vikings


  • 16
    Detroit Lions


    Lions @ Vikings.


  • 17
    Dallas Cowboys


    Cowboys vs. Rams.


  • 18
    Baltimore Ravens


    Ravens vs. Steelers



  • 19
    New England Patriots


    Patriots vs. Panthers


  • 20
    Atlanta Falcons


    Falcons vs. Bills.


  • 21
    Best of the rest


    21 Los Angeles Rams @ Cowboys
    22 Oakland Raiders @ Broncos
    23 Washington Redskins @ Chiefs
    24 Carolina Panthers @ Patriots
    25 Miami Dolphins vs. Saints (in London)
    26 Cleveland Browns vs. Bengals
    27 New York Jets vs. Jaguars
    28 Buffalo Bills @ Falcons
    29 New Orleans Saints vs. Dolphins (in London)
    30 San Francisco 49ers @ Cardinals
    31 Indianapolis Colts @ Seahawks
    32 Chicago Bears @ Packers