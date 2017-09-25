

Fantasy Football Rankings Week 4: RBs



So, Jordan Howard is "back"? Joe Mixon is finally breaking out? Derrick Henry isn't the second coming? Things are as confounding as ever in the fantasy football running back world, and we're just trying to hang in there with our Week 4 RB rankings.

As we move deeper into the season, matchup data becomes a little more reliable, which should help us spot potential busts and sleepers -- but let's face it, crazy things happen every week. The Jordan Howard/DeMarco Murray resurgences last week coupled with the Jay Ajayi letdown against the Jets are proof of that.

Fantasy owners will get no breaks this week, especially with some tough matchups for mid-tier RB2s like Marshawn Lynch (@ Broncos), Lamar Miller (vs. Titans), and Jacquizz Rodgers (vs. Giants). Finding that second starter won't be easy for many.

WEEK 4 RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker



Note: We'll be updating our RB rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often!