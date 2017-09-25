Fantasy Football Rankings Week 4: RBs

    So, Jordan Howard is "back"? Joe Mixon is finally breaking out? Derrick Henry isn't the second coming? Things are as confounding as ever in the fantasy football running back world, and we're just trying to hang in there with our Week 4 RB rankings.

    As we move deeper into the season, matchup data becomes a little more reliable, which should help us spot potential busts and sleepers -- but let's face it, crazy things happen every week. The Jordan Howard/DeMarco Murray resurgences last week coupled with the Jay Ajayi letdown against the Jets are proof of that.

    Fantasy owners will get no breaks this week, especially with some tough matchups for mid-tier RB2s like Marshawn Lynch (@ Broncos), Lamar Miller (vs. Titans), and Jacquizz Rodgers (vs. Giants). Finding that second starter won't be easy for many.

  • 1
    Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys


    Cowboys vs. Rams.


  • 2
    Leonard Fournette, Jaguars


    Jaguars @ Jets.


  • 3
    Jay Ajayi, Dolphins


    Dolphins vs. Saints.


  • 4
    Kareem Hunt, Chiefs


    Chiefs vs. Redskins.


  • 5
    LeSean McCoy, Bills


    Bills @ Patriots.



  • 6
    Le'Veon Bell, Steelers


    Steelers @ Ravens.



  • 7
    Dalvin Cook, Vikings


    Vikings vs. Lions.


  • 8
    Devonta Freeman, Falcons


    Falcons vs. Bills.


  • 9
    Todd Gurley, Rams


    Rams @ Cowboys.



  • 10
    Melvin Gordon, Chargers


    Chargers vs. Eagles.



  • 11
    Ty Montgomery, Packers


    Packers vs. Bears.



  • 12
    Carlos Hyde, 49ers


    49ers at Cardinals.



  • 13
    Joe Mixon, Bengals


    Bengals @ Browns.



  • 14
    Jordan Howard, Bears


    Bears @ Packers.



  • 15
    C.J. Anderson, Broncos


    Broncos vs. Raiders.


  • 16
    Chris Carson, Seahawks


    Seahawks vs. Colts.



  • 17
    DeMarco Murray, Titans


    Titans @ Texans.



  • 18
    Jonathan Stewart, Panthers


    Panthers @ Patriots.


  • 19
    Mike Gillislee, Patriots


    Patriots vs. Panthers.


  • 20
    Jacquizz Rodgers, Buccaneers


    Bucs vs. Giants.


  • 21
    Isaiah Crowell, Browns


    Browns vs. Bengals.


  • 22
    Lamar Miller, Texans


    Texans vs. Titans.


  • 23
    Frank Gore, Colts


    Colts @ Seahawks.



  • 24
    Marshawn Lynch, Raiders


    Raiders @ Broncos.


  • 25
    Ameer Abdullah, Lions


    Lions @ Vikings.


  • 26
    Buck Allen, Ravens


    Ravens vs. Steelers.



  • 27
    Chris Johnson, Cardinals


    Cardinals vs. 49eers.



  • 28
    Rob Kelley, Redskins


    Redskins @ Chiefs.


  • 29
    LeGarrette Blount, Eagles


    Eagles @ Chargers.


  • 30
    Chris Thompson, Redskins


    Redskins @ Chiefs.


  • 31
    Best of the rest


    31 Tarik Cohen, Bears @ Packers.
    32 Terrance West, Ravens vs. Steelers.
    33 Christian McCaffrey, Panthers @ Patriots.
    34 Mark Ingram, Saints @ Dolphins.
    35 Bilal Powell, Jets vs. Jaguars.
    36 Duke Johnson Jr., Browns vs. Bengals.
    37 Wendell Smallwood, Eagles @ Chargers.
    38 James White, Patriots vs. Panthers.
    39 Tevin Coleman, Falcons vs. Bills.
    40 Giovani Bernard, Bengals @ Browns.
    41 Derrick Henry, Titans @ Texans.
    42 Paul Perkins, Giants @ Bucs.
    43 Jeremy Hill, Bengals @ Browns.
    44 Theo Riddick, Lions @ Vikings.
    45 C.J. Prosise, Seahawks vs. Colts.
    46 Orleans Darkwa, Giants @ Bucs.
    47 Jamaal Charles, Broncos vs. Raiders.
    48 D'Onta Foreman, Texans vs. Titans.
    49 Andre Ellington, Cardinals vs. 49ers.
    50 Adrian Peterson, Saints @ Dolphins.
    51 Mike Tolbert, BIlls @ Falcons.
    52 Alvin Kamara, Saints @ Dolphins.
    53 Elijah McGuire, Jets vs. Jaguars.
    54 Rex Burkhead, Patriots vs. Panthers.
    55 Kerwynn Williams, Cardinals vs. 49ers.
    56 Chris Ivory, Jaguars @ Jets.
    57 Jalen Richard, Raiders @ Broncos.
    58 Shane Vereen, Giants @ Bucs.
    59 Charles Sims, Bucs vs. Giants.
    60 DeAndre Washington, Raiders @ Broncos.
    61 Branden Oliver, Chargers vs. Eagles.