Fantasy Football Rankings Week 4: RBs
So, Jordan Howard is "back"? Joe Mixon is finally breaking out? Derrick Henry isn't the second coming? Things are as confounding as ever in the fantasy football running back world, and we're just trying to hang in there with our Week 4 RB rankings.
As we move deeper into the season, matchup data becomes a little more reliable, which should help us spot potential busts and sleepers -- but let's face it, crazy things happen every week. The Jordan Howard/DeMarco Murray resurgences last week coupled with the Jay Ajayi letdown against the Jets are proof of that.
Fantasy owners will get no breaks this week, especially with some tough matchups for mid-tier RB2s like Marshawn Lynch (@ Broncos), Lamar Miller (vs. Titans), and Jacquizz Rodgers (vs. Giants). Finding that second starter won't be easy for many.
Note: We'll be updating our RB rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often!
1
Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
2
Leonard Fournette, Jaguars
3
Jay Ajayi, Dolphins
4
Kareem Hunt, Chiefs
5
LeSean McCoy, Bills
Bills @ Patriots.
6
Le'Veon Bell, Steelers
Steelers @ Ravens.
7
Dalvin Cook, Vikings
8
Devonta Freeman, Falcons
9
Todd Gurley, Rams
Rams @ Cowboys.
10
Melvin Gordon, Chargers
Chargers vs. Eagles.
11
Ty Montgomery, Packers
Packers vs. Bears.
12
Carlos Hyde, 49ers
49ers at Cardinals.
13
Joe Mixon, Bengals
Bengals @ Browns.
14
Jordan Howard, Bears
Bears @ Packers.
15
C.J. Anderson, Broncos
16
Chris Carson, Seahawks
Seahawks vs. Colts.
17
DeMarco Murray, Titans
Titans @ Texans.
18
Jonathan Stewart, Panthers
19
Mike Gillislee, Patriots
20
Jacquizz Rodgers, Buccaneers
21
Isaiah Crowell, Browns
22
Lamar Miller, Texans
23
Frank Gore, Colts
Colts @ Seahawks.
24
Marshawn Lynch, Raiders
25
Ameer Abdullah, Lions
26
Buck Allen, Ravens
Ravens vs. Steelers.
27
Chris Johnson, Cardinals
Cardinals vs. 49eers.
28
Rob Kelley, Redskins
29
LeGarrette Blount, Eagles
30
Chris Thompson, Redskins
31
Best of the rest
31 Tarik Cohen, Bears @ Packers.
32 Terrance West, Ravens vs. Steelers.
33 Christian McCaffrey, Panthers @ Patriots.
34 Mark Ingram, Saints @ Dolphins.
35 Bilal Powell, Jets vs. Jaguars.
36 Duke Johnson Jr., Browns vs. Bengals.
37 Wendell Smallwood, Eagles @ Chargers.
38 James White, Patriots vs. Panthers.
39 Tevin Coleman, Falcons vs. Bills.
40 Giovani Bernard, Bengals @ Browns.
41 Derrick Henry, Titans @ Texans.
42 Paul Perkins, Giants @ Bucs.
43 Jeremy Hill, Bengals @ Browns.
44 Theo Riddick, Lions @ Vikings.
45 C.J. Prosise, Seahawks vs. Colts.
46 Orleans Darkwa, Giants @ Bucs.
47 Jamaal Charles, Broncos vs. Raiders.
48 D'Onta Foreman, Texans vs. Titans.
49 Andre Ellington, Cardinals vs. 49ers.
50 Adrian Peterson, Saints @ Dolphins.
51 Mike Tolbert, BIlls @ Falcons.
52 Alvin Kamara, Saints @ Dolphins.
53 Elijah McGuire, Jets vs. Jaguars.
54 Rex Burkhead, Patriots vs. Panthers.
55 Kerwynn Williams, Cardinals vs. 49ers.
56 Chris Ivory, Jaguars @ Jets.
57 Jalen Richard, Raiders @ Broncos.
58 Shane Vereen, Giants @ Bucs.
59 Charles Sims, Bucs vs. Giants.
60 DeAndre Washington, Raiders @ Broncos.
61 Branden Oliver, Chargers vs. Eagles.
458