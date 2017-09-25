

Fantasy Football Rankings Week 4: TEs



One yard from Travis Kelce? No targets (again) for Hunter Henry? Tyler Eifert and Jordan Reed out with injuries? All normal in the tight end world, where production is as difficult to come by as trying to cover Rob Gronkowski near the goal line. Our Week 4 TE rankings reflect this, as we're all but forced to keep some disappointing performers in the top 10 because there are so few trustworthy options.

The good news is matchup data is becoming a little more reliable, so that should help us spot some worthwhile sleepers every week. While fully acknowledge there will be outliers (is Baltimore really "three-TDs-to-Marcedes-Lewis" bad?), but we'll continue to do our best while trying to make sense of this notoriously difficult position.

WEEK 4 RANKINGS:

