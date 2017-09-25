Fantasy Football Rankings Week 4: TEs

Sporting News


  • Fantasy Football Rankings Week 4: TEs


    One yard from Travis Kelce? No targets (again) for Hunter Henry? Tyler Eifert and Jordan Reed out with injuries? All normal in the tight end world, where production is as difficult to come by as trying to cover Rob Gronkowski near the goal line. Our Week 4 TE rankings reflect this, as we're all but forced to keep some disappointing performers in the top 10 because there are so few trustworthy options.

    The good news is matchup data is becoming a little more reliable, so that should help us spot some worthwhile sleepers every week. While fully acknowledge there will be outliers (is Baltimore really "three-TDs-to-Marcedes-Lewis" bad?), but we'll continue to do our best while trying to make sense of this notoriously difficult position.

    WEEK 4 RANKINGS:
    Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | D/ST | Kicker

    Note: We'll be updating our TE rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often!



  • 1
    Rob Gronkowski, Patriots


    Patriots vs. Panthers



  • 2
    Travis Kelce, Chiefs


    Chiefs vs. Redskins



  • 3
    Tyler Eifert, Bengals


    Bengals at Browns


  • 4
    Zach Ertz, Eagles


    Eagles at Chargers.



  • 5
    Kyle Rudolph, Vikings


    Vikings vs. Lions



  • 6
    Martellus Bennett, Packers


    Packers vs. Bears


  • 7
    Coby Fleener, Saints


    Saints vs. Dolphins 

    Don't forget, kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET since the game is being played in London.



  • 8
    Jordan Reed, Redskins


    Redskins at Chiefs


  • 9
    Delanie Walker, Titans


    Titans at Texans


  • 10
    Charles Clay, Bills


    Bills at Falcons


  • 11
    Jimmy Graham, Seahawks


    Seahawks vs. Colts



  • 12
    Julius Thomas, Dolphins


    Dolphins vs. Saints 

    Don't forget, kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET since the game is being played in London.



  • 13
    Jack Doyle, Colts


    Colts at Seahawks.


  • 14
    Evan Engram, Giants


    Giants at Buccaneers


  • 15
    Hunter Henry, Chargers


    Chargers vs. Eagles



  • 16
    Ed Dickson, Panthers


    Panthers at Patriots



  • 17
    Jason Witten, Cowboys


    Cowboys vs. Rams



  • 18
    Marcedes Lewis, Jaguars


    Jaguars @ Jets.


  • 19
    Benjamin Watson, Ravens


    Ravens vs. Steelers



  • 20
    Cameron Brate, Buccaneers


    Buccaneers vs. Giants


  • 21
    David Njoku, Browns


    Browns vs. Bengals


  • 22
    Zach Miller, Bears


    Bears at Packers



  • 23
    Jared Cook, Raiders


    Raiders at Broncos


  • 24
    Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jets


    Jets vs. Jaguars.


  • 25
    Eric Ebron, Lions


    Lions at Vikings



  • 26
    Ryan Griffin, Texans


    Texans vs. Titans.


  • 27
    Austin Hooper, Falcons


    Falcons vs. Bills


  • 28
    Antonio Gates, Chargers


    Chargers vs. Eagles


  • 29
    Jesse James, Steelers


    Steelers at Ravens


  • 30
    O.J. Howard, Buccaneers


    Buccaneers vs. Giants


  • 31
    Gerald Everett, Rams


    Rams at Cowboys


  • 32
    George Kittle, 49ers


    49ers at Cardinals