Fantasy Football Rankings Week 4: TEs
One yard from Travis Kelce? No targets (again) for Hunter Henry? Tyler Eifert and Jordan Reed out with injuries? All normal in the tight end world, where production is as difficult to come by as trying to cover Rob Gronkowski near the goal line. Our Week 4 TE rankings reflect this, as we're all but forced to keep some disappointing performers in the top 10 because there are so few trustworthy options.
The good news is matchup data is becoming a little more reliable, so that should help us spot some worthwhile sleepers every week. While fully acknowledge there will be outliers (is Baltimore really "three-TDs-to-Marcedes-Lewis" bad?), but we'll continue to do our best while trying to make sense of this notoriously difficult position.
1
Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
Patriots vs. Panthers
2
Travis Kelce, Chiefs
Chiefs vs. Redskins
3
Tyler Eifert, Bengals
4
Zach Ertz, Eagles
Eagles at Chargers.
5
Kyle Rudolph, Vikings
Vikings vs. Lions
6
Martellus Bennett, Packers
7
Coby Fleener, Saints
Saints vs. Dolphins
Don't forget, kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET since the game is being played in London.
8
Jordan Reed, Redskins
9
Delanie Walker, Titans
10
Charles Clay, Bills
11
Jimmy Graham, Seahawks
Seahawks vs. Colts
12
Julius Thomas, Dolphins
Dolphins vs. Saints
13
Jack Doyle, Colts
14
Evan Engram, Giants
15
Hunter Henry, Chargers
Chargers vs. Eagles
16
Ed Dickson, Panthers
Panthers at Patriots
17
Jason Witten, Cowboys
Cowboys vs. Rams
18
Marcedes Lewis, Jaguars
19
Benjamin Watson, Ravens
Ravens vs. Steelers
20
Cameron Brate, Buccaneers
21
David Njoku, Browns
22
Zach Miller, Bears
Bears at Packers
23
Jared Cook, Raiders
24
Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jets
25
Eric Ebron, Lions
Lions at Vikings
26
Ryan Griffin, Texans
27
Austin Hooper, Falcons
28
Antonio Gates, Chargers
29
Jesse James, Steelers
30
O.J. Howard, Buccaneers
31
Gerald Everett, Rams
32
George Kittle, 49ers
