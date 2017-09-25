Fantasy Football Rankings Week 4: QBs

    It was a topsy-turvy past week in the NFL, with Case Keenum, Jacoby Brissett, Blake Bortles and Brian Hoyer all earning a top-seven fantasy finish. Russell Wilson finally emerged from his early-season struggle to put up 33 fantasy points, and Tom Brady did Tom Brady things with his second straight No. 1 QB finish. But where do all of these fall in our Week 4 fantasy rankings for QB?

    We have one of those four surprise players making a repeat performance into the top-seven QB rankings, but for the most part, the top rankings line up with preseason projections. There are also some solid streaming options for this week like Carson Palmer, Eli Manning and Jay Cutler.

    Reminder, the Saints and Dolphins play in London on Sunday, so the start time will be at 9:30 a.m. ET.  

    Note: We'll be updating our QB rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often!



  • 1
    Drew Brees, Saints


    Saints vs. Dolphins

  • 2
    Aaron Rodgers, Packers


    Packers vs. Bears



  • 3
    Tom Brady, Patriots


    Patriots vs. Panthers



  • 4
    Russell Wilson, Seahawks


    Seahawks vs. Colts



  • 5
    Dak Prescott, Cowboys


    Cowboys vs. Rams



  • 6
    Marcus Mariota, Titans


    Titans at Texans


  • 7
    Blake Bortles, Jaguars


    Jaguars at Jets



  • 8
    Carson Palmer, Cardinals


    Cardinals vs. 49ers



  • 9
    Derek Carr, Raiders


    Raiders at Broncos


  • 10
    Matthew Stafford, Lions


    Lions at Vikings


  • 11
    Kirk Cousins, Redskins


    Redskins at Chiefs



  • 12
    Carson Wentz, Eagles


    Eagles at Chargers



  • 13
    Matt Ryan, Falcons


    Falcons vs. Bills



  • 14
    Eli Manning, Giants


    Giants at Bucs.



  • 15
    Jay Cutler, Dolphins


    Dolphins vs. Saints

  • 16
    Deshaun Watson, Texans


    Texans vs. Titans


  • 17
    Andy Dalton, Bengals


    Bengals at Browns



  • 18
    Philip Rivers, Chargers


    Chargers vs. Eagles



  • 19
    Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers


    Steelers at Ravens



  • 20
    Trevor Siemian, Broncos


    Broncos vs. Raiders



  • 21
    Cam Newton, Panthers


    Panthers at Patriots



  • 22
    Tyrod Taylor, Bills


    Bills at Falcons


  • 23
    Brian Hoyer, 49ers


    49ers at Cardinals



  • 24
    Alex Smith, Chiefs


    Chiefs vs. Redskins



  • 25
    Jameis Winston, Buccaneers


    Bucs vs. Giants


  • 26
    DeShone Kizer, Browns


    Browns vs. Bengals


  • 27
    Case Keenum, Vikings


    Vikings vs. Lions



  • 28
    Jared Goff, Rams


    Rams at Cowboys


  • 29
    Jacoby Brissett, Colts


    Colts at Seahawks


  • 30
    Josh McCown, Jets


    Jets vs. Jaguars


  • 31
    Joe Flacco, Ravens


    Ravens vs. Steelers



  • 32
    Mike Glennon, Bears


    Bears at Packers