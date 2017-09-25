Fantasy Football Rankings Week 4: QBs
It was a topsy-turvy past week in the NFL, with Case Keenum, Jacoby Brissett, Blake Bortles and Brian Hoyer all earning a top-seven fantasy finish. Russell Wilson finally emerged from his early-season struggle to put up 33 fantasy points, and Tom Brady did Tom Brady things with his second straight No. 1 QB finish. But where do all of these fall in our Week 4 fantasy rankings for QB?
We have one of those four surprise players making a repeat performance into the top-seven QB rankings, but for the most part, the top rankings line up with preseason projections. There are also some solid streaming options for this week like Carson Palmer, Eli Manning and Jay Cutler.
Reminder, the Saints and Dolphins play in London on Sunday, so the start time will be at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Note: We'll be updating our QB rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often!
1
Drew Brees, Saints
Saints vs. Dolphins
Don't forget, the Saints and Dolphins play in London, so kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET
2
Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Packers vs. Bears
3
Tom Brady, Patriots
Patriots vs. Panthers
4
Russell Wilson, Seahawks
Seahawks vs. Colts
5
Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Cowboys vs. Rams
6
Marcus Mariota, Titans
7
Blake Bortles, Jaguars
Jaguars at Jets
8
Carson Palmer, Cardinals
Cardinals vs. 49ers
9
Derek Carr, Raiders
10
Matthew Stafford, Lions
11
Kirk Cousins, Redskins
Redskins at Chiefs
12
Carson Wentz, Eagles
Eagles at Chargers
13
Matt Ryan, Falcons
Falcons vs. Bills
14
Eli Manning, Giants
Giants at Bucs.
15
Jay Cutler, Dolphins
Dolphins vs. Saints
16
Deshaun Watson, Texans
17
Andy Dalton, Bengals
Bengals at Browns
18
Philip Rivers, Chargers
Chargers vs. Eagles
19
Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
Steelers at Ravens
20
Trevor Siemian, Broncos
Broncos vs. Raiders
21
Cam Newton, Panthers
Panthers at Patriots
22
Tyrod Taylor, Bills
23
Brian Hoyer, 49ers
49ers at Cardinals
24
Alex Smith, Chiefs
Chiefs vs. Redskins
25
Jameis Winston, Buccaneers
26
DeShone Kizer, Browns
27
Case Keenum, Vikings
Vikings vs. Lions
28
Jared Goff, Rams
29
Jacoby Brissett, Colts
30
Josh McCown, Jets
31
Joe Flacco, Ravens
Ravens vs. Steelers
32
Mike Glennon, Bears
Bears at Packers
