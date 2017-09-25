Fantasy Football Rankings Week 4: QBs

    It was a topsy-turvy past week in the NFL, with Case Keenum, Jacoby Brissett, Blake Bortles and Brian Hoyer all earning a top-seven fantasy finish. Russell Wilson finally emerged from his early-season struggle to put up 33 fantasy points, and Tom Brady did Tom Brady things with his second straight No. 1 QB finish. But where do all of these fall in our Week 4 fantasy rankings for QB?

    We have one of those four surprise players making a repeat performance into the top-seven QB rankings, but for the most part, the top rankings line up with preseason projections. There are also some solid streaming options for this week like Carson Palmer, Eli Manning and Jay Cutler.

    Reminder, the Saints and Dolphins play in London on Sunday, so the start time will be at 9:30 a.m. ET.  

    Note: We'll be updating our QB rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often!

  • 1 Drew Brees, Saints

    Saints vs. Dolphins

  • 2 Aaron Rodgers, Packers

    Packers vs. Bears

  • 3 Tom Brady, Patriots

    Patriots vs. Panthers

  • 4 Russell Wilson, Seahawks

    Seahawks vs. Colts

  • 5 Dak Prescott, Cowboys

    Cowboys vs. Rams

  • 6 Marcus Mariota, Titans

    Titans at Texans

  • 7 Blake Bortles, Jaguars

    Jaguars at Jets

  • 8 Carson Palmer, Cardinals

    Cardinals vs. 49ers

  • 9 Derek Carr, Raiders

    Raiders at Broncos

  • 10 Matthew Stafford, Lions

    Lions at Vikings

  • 11 Kirk Cousins, Redskins

    Redskins at Chiefs

  • 12 Carson Wentz, Eagles

    Eagles at Chargers

  • 13 Matt Ryan, Falcons

    Falcons vs. Bills

  • 14 Eli Manning, Giants

    Giants at Bucs.

  • 15 Jay Cutler, Dolphins

    Dolphins vs. Saints

  • 16 Deshaun Watson, Texans

    Texans vs. Titans

  • 17 Andy Dalton, Bengals

    Bengals at Browns

  • 18 Philip Rivers, Chargers

    Chargers vs. Eagles

  • 19 Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

    Steelers at Ravens

  • 20 Trevor Siemian, Broncos

    Broncos vs. Raiders

  • 21 Cam Newton, Panthers

    Panthers at Patriots

  • 22 Tyrod Taylor, Bills

    Bills at Falcons

  • 23 Brian Hoyer, 49ers

    49ers at Cardinals

  • 24 Alex Smith, Chiefs

    Chiefs vs. Redskins

  • 25 Jameis Winston, Buccaneers

    Bucs vs. Giants

  • 26 DeShone Kizer, Browns

    Browns vs. Bengals

  • 27 Case Keenum, Vikings

    Vikings vs. Lions

  • 28 Jared Goff, Rams

    Rams at Cowboys

  • 29 Jacoby Brissett, Colts

    Colts at Seahawks

  • 30 Josh McCown, Jets

    Jets vs. Jaguars

  • 31 Joe Flacco, Ravens

    Ravens vs. Steelers

  • 32 Mike Glennon, Bears

    Bears at Packers