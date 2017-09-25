Fantasy Football Rankings Week 4: QBs

It was a topsy-turvy past week in the NFL, with Case Keenum, Jacoby Brissett, Blake Bortles and Brian Hoyer all earning a top-seven fantasy finish. Russell Wilson finally emerged from his early-season struggle to put up 33 fantasy points, and Tom Brady did Tom Brady things with his second straight No. 1 QB finish. But where do all of these fall in our Week 4 fantasy rankings for QB?

We have one of those four surprise players making a repeat performance into the top-seven QB rankings, but for the most part, the top rankings line up with preseason projections. There are also some solid streaming options for this week like Carson Palmer, Eli Manning and Jay Cutler.

Reminder, the Saints and Dolphins play in London on Sunday, so the start time will be at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Note: We'll be updating our QB rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often!