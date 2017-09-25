-
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 4: QBs
It was a topsy-turvy past week in the NFL, with Case Keenum, Jacoby Brissett, Blake Bortles and Brian Hoyer all earning a top-seven fantasy finish. Russell Wilson finally emerged from his early-season struggle to put up 33 fantasy points, and Tom Brady did Tom Brady things with his second straight No. 1 QB finish. But where do all of these fall in our Week 4 fantasy rankings for QB?
We have one of those four surprise players making a repeat performance into the top-seven QB rankings, but for the most part, the top rankings line up with preseason projections. There are also some solid streaming options for this week like Carson Palmer, Eli Manning and Jay Cutler.
Reminder, the Saints and Dolphins play in London on Sunday, so the start time will be at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Note: We'll be updating our QB rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often!
1 Drew Brees, Saints
Saints vs. Dolphins
2 Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Packers vs. Bears
3 Tom Brady, Patriots
Patriots vs. Panthers
4 Russell Wilson, Seahawks
Seahawks vs. Colts
5 Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Cowboys vs. Rams
6 Marcus Mariota, Titans
Titans at Texans
7 Blake Bortles, Jaguars
Jaguars at Jets
8 Carson Palmer, Cardinals
Cardinals vs. 49ers
9 Derek Carr, Raiders
Raiders at Broncos
10 Matthew Stafford, Lions
Lions at Vikings
11 Kirk Cousins, Redskins
Redskins at Chiefs
12 Carson Wentz, Eagles
Eagles at Chargers
13 Matt Ryan, Falcons
Falcons vs. Bills
14 Eli Manning, Giants
Giants at Bucs.
15 Jay Cutler, Dolphins
Dolphins vs. Saints
16 Deshaun Watson, Texans
Texans vs. Titans
17 Andy Dalton, Bengals
Bengals at Browns
18 Philip Rivers, Chargers
Chargers vs. Eagles
19 Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
Steelers at Ravens
20 Trevor Siemian, Broncos
Broncos vs. Raiders
21 Cam Newton, Panthers
Panthers at Patriots
22 Tyrod Taylor, Bills
Bills at Falcons
23 Brian Hoyer, 49ers
49ers at Cardinals
24 Alex Smith, Chiefs
Chiefs vs. Redskins
25 Jameis Winston, Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Giants
26 DeShone Kizer, Browns
Browns vs. Bengals
27 Case Keenum, Vikings
Vikings vs. Lions
28 Jared Goff, Rams
Rams at Cowboys
29 Jacoby Brissett, Colts
Colts at Seahawks
30 Josh McCown, Jets
Jets vs. Jaguars
31 Joe Flacco, Ravens
Ravens vs. Steelers
32 Mike Glennon, Bears
Bears at Packers
