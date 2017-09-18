

Fantasy Football Rankings Week 3: WRs



Slow starts, injuries, bad matchups -- it doesn't matter. The fantasy football world just keeps on moving, and often wide receivers are left in the wake. The position is always volatile, and that's been the case again this year. Our Week 3 WR rankings are a reflection of that.

Chances are these rankings will change quite a bit throughout the week, especially as we hear more about the Packers' injuries and other key players. Sleepers will emerge, and we'll be sure to have them slotted in where they belong. Risk and reward is always a question when it comes to WRs, and finding the booms and avoiding the busts is key, especially when dealing with "new" players.

WEEK 3 RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker



Note: We'll be updating our WR rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often!