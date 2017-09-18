-
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 3: QBs
After two weeks of the NFL season, Alex Smith, Trevor Siemian and Carson Wentz are the top three scoring QBs in fantasy football. Nobody could've predicted that to be the case, but here we are. Tom Brady regained the top spot in Week 2, with perennial top QBs Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers making the top six. Our Week 3 quarterback rankings see the aforementioned trio of Smith, Siemian, and Wentz moving up, but the very top of the list is still full of established veterans.
This week, Cam Newton gets the coveted matchup vs. the Saints defense, but will he return to his top-tier glory? Are there reasons to be nervous about Kirk Cousins and Dak Prescott? Our rankings give a clue as to how we feel about those questions.
Reminder, the Ravens and Jaguars play in London on Sunday, so the start time will be at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Note: We'll be updating our QB rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often!
1 Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Packers vs. Bengals
2 Matt Ryan, Falcons
Falcons at Lions
3 Tom Brady, Patriots
Patriots vs. Texans
4 Matthew Stafford, Lions
Lions vs. Falcons
5 Drew Brees, Saints
Saints at Panthers.
6 Cam Newton, Panthers
Panthers vs. Saints
7 Derek Carr, Raiders
Raiders at Redskins
8 Kirk Cousins, Redskins
Redskins vs. Raiders
9 Carson Wentz, Eagles
Eagles vs. Giants
10 Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
Steelers at Bears.
11 Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Cowboys at Cardinals
12 Russell Wilson, Seahawks
Seahawks at Titans
13 Jameis Winston, Buccaneers
Bucs at Vikings
14 Philip Rivers, Chargers
Chargers vs. Chiefs
15 Jay Cutler, Dolphins
Dolphins at Jets.
16 Marcus Mariota, Titans
Titans vs. Seahawks
17 Trevor Siemian, Broncos
Broncos at Bills
18 Alex Smith, Chiefs
Chiefs at Chargers
19 Eli Manning, Giants
Giants at Eagles.
20 Andy Dalton, Bengals
Bengals at Packers
21 Carson Palmer, Cardinals
Cardinals vs. Cowboys
22 Tyrod Taylor, Bills
Bills vs. Broncos
23 Joe Flacco, Ravens
Ravens at Jaguars
Don't forget, kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET since the game is being played in London.
24 Jared Goff, Rams
Rams at 49ers.
25 Sam Bradford, Vikings
Vikings vs. Bucs
26 Josh McCown, Jets
Jets at Dolphins
27 Blake Bortles, Jaguars
Jaguars vs. Ravens
Don't forget, kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET since the game is being played in London.
28 DeShone Kizer, Browns
Browns at Colts
29 Deshaun Watson, Texans
Texans at Patriots
30 Jacoby Brissett, Colts
Colts vs. Browns
31 Brian Hoyer, 49ers
49ers vs. Rams
32 Mike Glennon, Bears
Bears vs. Steelers
