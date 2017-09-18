Fantasy Football Rankings Week 3: QBs

After two weeks of the NFL season, Alex Smith, Trevor Siemian and Carson Wentz are the top three scoring QBs in fantasy football. Nobody could've predicted that to be the case, but here we are. Tom Brady regained the top spot in Week 2, with perennial top QBs Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers making the top six. Our Week 3 quarterback rankings see the aforementioned trio of Smith, Siemian, and Wentz moving up, but the very top of the list is still full of established veterans.

This week, Cam Newton gets the coveted matchup vs. the Saints defense, but will he return to his top-tier glory? Are there reasons to be nervous about Kirk Cousins and Dak Prescott? Our rankings give a clue as to how we feel about those questions.

Reminder, the Ravens and Jaguars play in London on Sunday, so the start time will be at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Note: We'll be updating our QB rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often!