  • Fantasy Football Rankings Week 3: QBs

    After two weeks of the NFL season, Alex Smith, Trevor Siemian and Carson Wentz are the top three scoring QBs in fantasy football.  Nobody could've predicted that to be the case, but here we are.  Tom Brady regained the top spot in Week 2, with perennial top QBs Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers making the top six. Our Week 3 quarterback rankings see the aforementioned trio of Smith, Siemian, and Wentz moving up, but the very top of the list is still full of established veterans.

    This week, Cam Newton gets the coveted matchup vs. the Saints defense, but will he return to his top-tier glory? Are there reasons to be nervous about Kirk Cousins and Dak Prescott? Our rankings give a clue as to how we feel about those questions.

    Reminder, the Ravens and Jaguars play in London on Sunday, so the start time will be at 9:30 a.m. ET.  

    Note: We'll be updating our QB rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often!

  • 1 Aaron Rodgers, Packers

    Packers vs. Bengals

  • 2 Matt Ryan, Falcons

    Falcons at Lions

  • 3 Tom Brady, Patriots

    Patriots vs. Texans

  • 4 Matthew Stafford, Lions

    Lions vs. Falcons

  • 5 Drew Brees, Saints

    Saints at Panthers.

  • 6 Cam Newton, Panthers

    Panthers vs. Saints

  • 7 Derek Carr, Raiders

    Raiders at Redskins

  • 8 Kirk Cousins, Redskins

    Redskins vs. Raiders

  • 9 Carson Wentz, Eagles

    Eagles vs. Giants

  • 10 Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

    Steelers at Bears.

  • 11 Dak Prescott, Cowboys

    Cowboys at Cardinals

  • 12 Russell Wilson, Seahawks

    Seahawks at Titans

  • 13 Jameis Winston, Buccaneers

    Bucs at Vikings

  • 14 Philip Rivers, Chargers

    Chargers vs. Chiefs

  • 15 Jay Cutler, Dolphins

    Dolphins at Jets.

  • 16 Marcus Mariota, Titans

    Titans vs. Seahawks

  • 17 Trevor Siemian, Broncos

    Broncos at Bills

  • 18 Alex Smith, Chiefs

    Chiefs at Chargers

  • 19 Eli Manning, Giants

    Giants at Eagles.

  • 20 Andy Dalton, Bengals

    Bengals at Packers

  • 21 Carson Palmer, Cardinals

    Cardinals vs. Cowboys

  • 22 Tyrod Taylor, Bills

    Bills vs. Broncos

  • 23 Joe Flacco, Ravens

    Ravens at Jaguars

    Don't forget, kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET since the game is being played in London.

  • 24 Jared Goff, Rams

    Rams at 49ers.

  • 25 Sam Bradford, Vikings

    Vikings vs. Bucs

  • 26 Josh McCown, Jets

    Jets at Dolphins

  • 27 Blake Bortles, Jaguars

    Jaguars vs. Ravens

  • 28 DeShone Kizer, Browns

    Browns at Colts

  • 29 Deshaun Watson, Texans

    Texans at Patriots

  • 30 Jacoby Brissett, Colts

    Colts vs. Browns

  • 31 Brian Hoyer, 49ers

    49ers vs. Rams

  • 32 Mike Glennon, Bears

    Bears vs. Steelers