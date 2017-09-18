Fantasy Football Rankings Week 3: TEs

After an uneventful Week 1, the tight ends dominated in Week 2 (and, unfortunately, got injured). Rob Gronkowski put up Gronk numbers, but Jason Witten actually outscored him in PPR leagues. The usual suspects of Travis Kelce and Delanie Walker didn't fall too behind, and new names surfaced at the top, like Benjamin Watson and Gerald Everett. All of this makes for an interesting Week 3 fantasy tight end rankings.

Whether or not Week 3 can produce as many points as Week 2 did for TEs remains to be seen, but at least we know some of these guys are more than afterthoughts. For now, we've left Gronk (groin), Jordan Reed (chest), and Jimmy Graham (leg) in our rankings, but just like Greg Olsen (foot), they could be on the shelf by the time their games come around this weekend.

Reminder, the Ravens and Jaguars play in London this weekend, so be sure to check your lineup before the 9:30 a.m. ET start time on Sunday.

Note: We'll be updating our TE rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often!