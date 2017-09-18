-
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 3: TEs
After an uneventful Week 1, the tight ends dominated in Week 2 (and, unfortunately, got injured). Rob Gronkowski put up Gronk numbers, but Jason Witten actually outscored him in PPR leagues. The usual suspects of Travis Kelce and Delanie Walker didn't fall too behind, and new names surfaced at the top, like Benjamin Watson and Gerald Everett. All of this makes for an interesting Week 3 fantasy tight end rankings.
Whether or not Week 3 can produce as many points as Week 2 did for TEs remains to be seen, but at least we know some of these guys are more than afterthoughts. For now, we've left Gronk (groin), Jordan Reed (chest), and Jimmy Graham (leg) in our rankings, but just like Greg Olsen (foot), they could be on the shelf by the time their games come around this weekend.
Reminder, the Ravens and Jaguars play in London this weekend, so be sure to check your lineup before the 9:30 a.m. ET start time on Sunday.
Note: We'll be updating our TE rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often!
1 Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
Patriots vs. Texans
2 Travis Kelce, Chiefs
Chiefs at Chargers
3 Zach Ertz, Eagles
Eagles vs. Giants.
4 Kyle Rudolph, Vikings
Vikings vs. Buccaneers
5 Hunter Henry, Chargers
Chargers vs. Chiefs
6 Jack Doyle, Colts
Colts vs. Browns.
7 Jason Witten, Cowboys
Cowboys at Cardinals
8 Martellus Bennett, Packers
Packers vs. Bengals
9 Jordan Reed, Redskins
Redskins vs. Raiders
10 Benjamin Watson, Ravens
Ravens at Jaguars.
Don't forget, kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET since the game is being played in London.
11 Delanie Walker, Titans
Titans vs. Seahawks
12 Jimmy Graham, Seahawks
Seahawks at Titans.
13 Ed Dickson, Panthers
Panthers vs. Saints
14 Austin Hooper, Falcons
Falcons at Lions
15 David Njoku, Browns
Browns at Colts
16 Tyler Eifert, Bengals
Bengals at Packers.
17 Coby Fleener, Saints
Saints at Panthers.
18 Evan Engram, Giants
Giants at Eagles
19 Gerald Everett, Rams
Rams at 49ers
20 Charles Clay, Bills
Bills vs. Broncos
21 Jared Cook, Raiders
Raiders at Redskins
22 Julius Thomas, Dolphins
Dolphins at Jets
23 Cameron Brate, Buccaneers
Buccaneers at Vikings
24 Jesse James, Steelers
Steelers at Bears
25 Zach Miller, Bears
Bears vs. Steelers
26 Eric Ebron, Lions
Lions vs. Falcons
27 Maxx Williams, Ravens
Ravens at Jaguars
28 Antonio Gates, Chargers
Chargers vs. Chiefs
29 O.J. Howard, Buccaneers
Buccaneers at Vikings
30 George Kittle, 49ers
49ers vs. Rams
