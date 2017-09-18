Fantasy Football Rankings Week 3: TEs

    After an uneventful Week 1, the tight ends dominated in Week 2 (and, unfortunately, got injured). Rob Gronkowski put up Gronk numbers, but Jason Witten actually outscored him in PPR leagues. The usual suspects of Travis Kelce and Delanie Walker didn't fall too behind, and new names surfaced at the top, like Benjamin Watson and Gerald Everett. All of this makes for an interesting Week 3 fantasy tight end rankings.

    Whether or not Week 3 can produce as many points as Week 2 did for TEs remains to be seen, but at least we know some of these guys are more than afterthoughts. For now, we've left Gronk (groin), Jordan Reed (chest), and Jimmy Graham (leg) in our rankings, but just like Greg Olsen (foot), they could be on the shelf by the time their games come around this weekend.

    Reminder, the Ravens and Jaguars play in London this weekend, so be sure to check your lineup before the 9:30 a.m. ET start time on Sunday.

    Note: We'll be updating our TE rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often!

  • 1 Rob Gronkowski, Patriots

    Patriots vs. Texans

  • 2 Travis Kelce, Chiefs

    Chiefs at Chargers

  • 3 Zach Ertz, Eagles

    Eagles vs. Giants.

  • 4 Kyle Rudolph, Vikings

    Vikings vs. Buccaneers

  • 5 Hunter Henry, Chargers

    Chargers vs. Chiefs

  • 6 Jack Doyle, Colts

    Colts vs. Browns.

  • 7 Jason Witten, Cowboys

    Cowboys at Cardinals

  • 8 Martellus Bennett, Packers

    Packers vs. Bengals

  • 9 Jordan Reed, Redskins

    Redskins vs. Raiders

  • 10 Benjamin Watson, Ravens

    Ravens at Jaguars. 

    Don't forget, kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET since the game is being played in London.

  • 11 Delanie Walker, Titans

    Titans vs. Seahawks

  • 12 Jimmy Graham, Seahawks

    Seahawks at Titans.

  • 13 Ed Dickson, Panthers

    Panthers vs. Saints

  • 14 Austin Hooper, Falcons

    Falcons at Lions

  • 15 David Njoku, Browns

    Browns at Colts

  • 16 Tyler Eifert, Bengals

    Bengals at Packers.

  • 17 Coby Fleener, Saints

    Saints at Panthers.

  • 18 Evan Engram, Giants

    Giants at Eagles

  • 19 Gerald Everett, Rams

    Rams at 49ers

  • 20 Charles Clay, Bills

    Bills vs. Broncos

  • 21 Jared Cook, Raiders

    Raiders at Redskins

  • 22 Julius Thomas, Dolphins

    Dolphins at Jets

  • 23 Cameron Brate, Buccaneers

    Buccaneers at Vikings

  • 24 Jesse James, Steelers

    Steelers at Bears

  • 25 Zach Miller, Bears

    Bears vs. Steelers

  • 26 Eric Ebron, Lions

    Lions vs. Falcons

  • 27 Maxx Williams, Ravens

    Ravens at Jaguars

  • 28 Antonio Gates, Chargers

    Chargers vs. Chiefs

  • 29 O.J. Howard, Buccaneers

    Buccaneers at Vikings

  • 30 George Kittle, 49ers

    49ers vs. Rams