Fantasy Football Rankings Week 3: Defense

    In Week 1, five D/STs scored 19 or more fantasy points. In Week 2, no teams scored more than 19 points. In Week 3, we can't promise any teams to put up wild numbers, but the top teams in this week's defense rankings could see a high amount of points thanks to their matchups.

    For streaming options, the Cowboys, Dolphins and Buccaneers are great plays, as all face struggling offenses. The Ravens, who have been dominant in these past two weeks, take the top spot thanks to a matchup in London against the Jaguars.

    Note: We'll be updating our D/ST rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often!

  • 1 Baltimore Ravens

    Ravens vs. Jaguars (in London)

  • 2 Denver Broncos

    Broncos at Bills

  • 3 Pittsburgh Steelers

    Steelers at Bears

  • 4 Green Bay Packers

    Packers vs. Bengals

  • 5 New England Patriots

    Patriots vs. Texans

  • 6 Los Angeles Rams

    Rams at 49ers

  • 7 Kansas City Chiefs

    Chiefs vs. Eagles.

  • 8 Dallas Cowboys

    Cowboys at Cardinals

  • 9 Miami Dolphins

    Dolphins at Jets

  • 10 Seattle Seahawks

    Seahawks at Titans

  • 11 Philadelphia Eagles

    Eagles at Giants

  • 12 Carolina Panthers

    Panthers vs. Saints

     

  • 13 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Bucs at Vikings

  • 14 New York Giants

    Giants vs. Eagles

  • 15 Los Angeles Chargers

    Chargers vs. Chiefs

  • 16 Tennessee Titans

    Titans vs. Seahawks

  • 17 Best of the Rest

    17. Indianapolis Colts vs. Browns
    18. Arizona Cardinals vs. Cowboys
    19. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Ravens (in London)
    20. Cincinnati Bengals @ Packers
    21. Washington Redskins vs. Raiders
    22. Atlanta Falcons @ Lions
    23. Buffalo Bills vs. Broncos
    24. Minnesota Vikings vs. Bucs
    25. Houston Texans @ Patriots
    26. Cleveland Browns @ Colts
    27. Oakland Raiders @ Redskins
    28. Chicago Bears vs. Steelers
    29. New York Jets vs. Dolphins
    30. Detriot Lions vs Falcons
    31. New Orleans Saints @ Panthers
    32. San Francisco 49ers vs. Rams