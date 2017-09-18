Fantasy Football Rankings Week 3: Defense

In Week 1, five D/STs scored 19 or more fantasy points. In Week 2, no teams scored more than 19 points. In Week 3, we can't promise any teams to put up wild numbers, but the top teams in this week's defense rankings could see a high amount of points thanks to their matchups.

For streaming options, the Cowboys, Dolphins and Buccaneers are great plays, as all face struggling offenses. The Ravens, who have been dominant in these past two weeks, take the top spot thanks to a matchup in London against the Jaguars.

Note: We'll be updating our D/ST rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often!