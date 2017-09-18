-
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 3: Defense
In Week 1, five D/STs scored 19 or more fantasy points. In Week 2, no teams scored more than 19 points. In Week 3, we can't promise any teams to put up wild numbers, but the top teams in this week's defense rankings could see a high amount of points thanks to their matchups.
For streaming options, the Cowboys, Dolphins and Buccaneers are great plays, as all face struggling offenses. The Ravens, who have been dominant in these past two weeks, take the top spot thanks to a matchup in London against the Jaguars.
Note: We'll be updating our D/ST rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often!
1 Baltimore Ravens
Ravens vs. Jaguars (in London)
2 Denver Broncos
Broncos at Bills
3 Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers at Bears
4 Green Bay Packers
Packers vs. Bengals
5 New England Patriots
Patriots vs. Texans
6 Los Angeles Rams
Rams at 49ers
7 Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs vs. Eagles.
8 Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys at Cardinals
9 Miami Dolphins
Dolphins at Jets
10 Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks at Titans
11 Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles at Giants
12 Carolina Panthers
Panthers vs. Saints
13 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs at Vikings
14 New York Giants
Giants vs. Eagles
15 Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers vs. Chiefs
16 Tennessee Titans
Titans vs. Seahawks
17 Best of the Rest
17. Indianapolis Colts vs. Browns
18. Arizona Cardinals vs. Cowboys
19. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Ravens (in London)
20. Cincinnati Bengals @ Packers
21. Washington Redskins vs. Raiders
22. Atlanta Falcons @ Lions
23. Buffalo Bills vs. Broncos
24. Minnesota Vikings vs. Bucs
25. Houston Texans @ Patriots
26. Cleveland Browns @ Colts
27. Oakland Raiders @ Redskins
28. Chicago Bears vs. Steelers
29. New York Jets vs. Dolphins
30. Detriot Lions vs Falcons
31. New Orleans Saints @ Panthers
32. San Francisco 49ers vs. Rams
