Fantasy football rankings, Week 3: Running backs for standard leagues

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The SB Nation fantasy staff rounds up the rankings for the top 50 running backs in standard leagues for Week 3.

Week 3 has arrived my friends and I’m pretty sure Kareem Hunt is the greatest running back I have ever seen. That was a joke but Hunt has solidified himself as the Chiefs starter and that has paid dividends for fantasy owners. Some other names that are ranked higher than Zeke Elliot and Le’Veon Bell over the last few weeks are Ty Mongtomery, Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson. That is no cause for pause if you are owners of one the backs struggling. The law of averages will play out eventually and there is also the waiver wire to find some gems.

Running back

(standard) rankings, Week 3

(SK: Scott Kaliska; JG: Jeff Goldberg; DG: Derek Gordon; KB: Kyle Bennett ZS: Zach Senvisky; JM: Jason Marcum)





More from sbnation.com: