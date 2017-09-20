Fantasy football rankings, Week 3: Quarterbacks

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Here are our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 3.

We had a great bounce back week for our highest drafted fantasy quarterbacks last week. Tom Brady destroyed the New Orleans defense with a 400 yard passing game and three touchdowns. Drew Brees passed for over 350 yards and two touchdowns against New England. Aaron Rodgers threw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns. Let’s hope they keep the good times rolling in Week 3.

The strong fantasy showing of Trevor Siemian over the first two weeks has been a surprise. He hasn’t passed for much yardage but has thrown six touchdowns and ran for one on the ground. It should be interesting to see if he can produce on the road in Buffalo this week. The Bills defense has been strong and will probably hold Siemian in check. Keep an eye on Siemian as a future bye week or injury replacement for your team.

Sam Bradford missed Week 2 with a knee injury. It was a surprise because we didn’t hear about it until later in the week. Bradford is week-to-week and may play in Week 3. Monitor the situation and proceed with caution. The one positive is that he isn’t in danger of missing the rest of the season.

Cam Newton injured his surgically repaired ankle in Week 2. He came back into the game and shouldn’t miss any time. The concern is how it will limit his rushing abilty and mobility. Newton’s value is pretty dependent on his legs. He faces the Saints this week and needs to be started despite the concerns.

Andrew Luck remains sidelined and out for Week 3. Jacoby Brissett should make his second consecutive start for the Colts. Indianapolis isn’t going to rush Luck back but this really hurts the Indianapolis skill position players.

I wasn’t as successful with my sleeper pick last week but he did throw two touchdowns. My sleeper pick for Week 3 is DeShone Kizer. I’m going with him because of his matchup against the Colts. He’s had strong moments and weak moments as a rookie so far. I think he’ll have a fine bounce back game in Indianapolis. I’m calling him to pass for 240 yards, a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown.

Quarterback rankings, Week 3

(SK: Scott Kaliska; JG: Jeff Goldberg; DG: Derek Gordon; KB: Kyle Bennett ZS: Zach Senvisky; JM: Jason Marcum)

More from sbnation.com: