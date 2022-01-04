Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 18 kickers

We want our kickers attached to potent, high-scoring offenses — but sometimes, we just want our kickers to play in expected lopsided matchups.

Such is the case of Michael Badgley and the Colts, who will take on the bottom-feeder Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18. With the Colts trying to solidify their place in the Wild Card Round, you can imagine the team will be motivated to make a statement in Week 18.

And that means scoring points on offense — points are good for kickers.

Check out the Colts' boot and the rest of the kickers in our analysts' Week 18 rankings of the position.

