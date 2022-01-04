Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 18 FLEX options

Well, it took us a while to get here, but finally, Rashaad Penny is making a serious fantasy impact.

Talent has never been the issue for Penny; it's been injuries. The running back has just never been able to stay on the field for a prolonged period of time.

[Week 18 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

He's been staying on the field — and delivering — when fantasy managers have needed it most this season.

[Play in Yahoo's Week 18 Million Dollar Baller DFS contest]

Will he continue in Week 18?

Check out how the options for the FLEX shake out in our rankings below, and be sure to refer back to them if you need help breaking a lineup tie!

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

