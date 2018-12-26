Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 17 lineup tips

Can Andrew Luck deliver his Colts into the playoffs? (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

While most season-long fantasy leagues have since wrapped up for 2018, there are still some active ones.

As such, the Yahoo fantasy team has delivered their final position-by-position rankings of the year!

While many teams will consider resting their starters, one star who definitely won’t take a seat in the finale is Andrew Luck. The Colts and the Titans are playing for their playoff hopes in Week 17, and Indy’s signal-caller — who at times has looked utterly dominant this season — will need to be at his best.

Whether your fantasy football season ended or you’re still active, these rankings will help you make your lineup decisions:

2018 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings

