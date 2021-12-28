Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 17 FLEX options

Well, this is it. Week 17. The fantasy football championships for the vast majority of leagues. Call it the Fantasy Super Bowl if you like, but this one is for all the marbles.

So it's never been more important to nail the flex position.

[Play in Yahoo's Week 17 Million Dollar Baller DFS contest]

Imagine if the fantasy football championship was last week and you plugged in Damien Harris ahead of a tough matchup against the Bills into your flex spot. You might be hoisting a trophy.

Do your research, be honest with your lineup and check out our ranks to make the best flex decision you can in Week 17!

[Week 17 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Check out how the options for the FLEX shake out in our rankings below, and be sure to refer back to them if you need help breaking a lineup tie!

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

