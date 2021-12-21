Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 16 running backs
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Now free from the clutches of Urban Meyer, James Robinson gave fantasy managers exactly what they wanted: Full control of the Jacksonville backfield.
[12 Days of Winning from Yahoo Daily Fantasy: Join special holiday contests]
Robinson touched the ball 21 times (including six targets) against the Texans. Dare Ogunbowale rushed just once.
[Week 16 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]
Hopefully, this continues for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs, as Robinson has yet another juicy matchup on tap against the Jets in Week 16.
[Play in Yahoo's Week 16 Million Dollar Baller DFS contest]
Check out Robinson and the rest of the RBs in our analysts' positional rankings for Week 16.
2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings