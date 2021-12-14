Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 15 running backs

Jonathan Taylor has been fantasy best back in 2021, a true revelation and league-winner when so many of the bigger names — Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey, to name a few — have suffered under injury.

But now, Taylor faces his stiffest test yet — when fantasy managers need him most.

Few defenses have been riding higher than the New England Patriots' of late, and it's no secret Bill Belichick's strategy of choice is to remove his opponent's best offensive player from the equation.

Something's gotta give here: Will Taylor's talent be too much to contain, or will he fall like so many others have against Belichick's defensive wizardry?

