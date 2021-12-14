Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 15 kickers

One of the keys to getting the fantasy kicker position locked down is to seek out those on the highest-scoring teams — or teams in high-scoring games.

Greg Joseph fits that bill, as the Vikings seem to find themselves in high-scoring affairs week in and week out. It always feels like the defense allows an opponent to come back when the Vikings build a lead, only for the offense to return the favor.

That's all good news for Joseph, who can take part in the party. Let's see if he gets another chance at a big output in Week 15.

