Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 15 defenses

For as much as everyone talks about how potent the Dallas Cowboys offense is, maybe it's time we start talking about their defense.

And it's hard not to, especially when you consider a young man by the name of Micah Parsons.

Not only is Parsons the overwhelming Rookie of The Year favorite, but an argument can be made for him being the overall Defensive Player of the Year. The rookie has made an impact in seemingly all aspects of the defensive game plan, whether that's generating a sack, breaking up a pass, or lining up all over the field.

Parsons' production has undoubtedly helped the Cowboys deliver back-to-back monstrous fantasy outings on defense, and they'll get a chance to continue their recent success against the hapless Giants in Week 15.

Check out Dallas' stop unit and the rest of the fantasy defenses in our Week 15 rankings.

