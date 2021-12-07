Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 14 wide receivers

Fantasy managers feared the worst when CeeDee Lamb was ruled out of Week 12 with concussion symptoms. Would it be a multi-week absence? Even if he came back sooner would he be 100 percent?

Lamb put those worries to rest in Week 13 against New Orleans, making big play after big play en route seven catches for 89 yards along with 33 rushing yards.

He now has seven double-digit fantasy point outings in 11 games played. Let's see how he does in Week 14 against the Washington Football Team.

Check out where Lamb lands in our fantasy analysts' wide receiver rankings for Week 14:

