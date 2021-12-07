Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 14 kickers

The Baltimore Ravens offense hasn't been firing on all cylinders of late. Turnovers have been a recurring problem in their past couple of games, and the passing game — which looked like it had reached new heights early on — has regressed.

Luckily for them, few teams are in better position to score when drives stall in opponent territory, thanks to Justin Tucker.

Considered the best kicker in league history, Tucker has been his usual reliable self, currently ranking third among fantasy football kickers. He'll be looking for another strong finish to the season, starting in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns.

Check out the Ravens' boot and the rest of the kickers in our analysts' Week 14 rankings of the position.

