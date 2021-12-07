Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 14 defenses
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Chicago Bears, due to their overall stagnancy and struggles on offense, have been one of the premier teams to target when streaming a fantasy defense.
The Green Bay Packers D/ST gets their turn against the Bears in Week 14.
[Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]
Andy Dalton threw four interceptions against the Arizona Cardinals last week, so, yeah — Green Bay is a top defense option in Week 14.
[Play in Yahoo's Week 14 Million Dollar Baller DFS contest]
Check out Green Bay's stop unit and the rest of the fantasy defenses in our Week 14 rankings.
2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings