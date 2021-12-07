Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 14 defenses

The Chicago Bears, due to their overall stagnancy and struggles on offense, have been one of the premier teams to target when streaming a fantasy defense.

The Green Bay Packers D/ST gets their turn against the Bears in Week 14.

Andy Dalton threw four interceptions against the Arizona Cardinals last week, so, yeah — Green Bay is a top defense option in Week 14.

Check out Green Bay's stop unit and the rest of the fantasy defenses in our Week 14 rankings.

