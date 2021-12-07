Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 14

I think we'll all be in agreement when I say: Welcome back, Kyler Murray!

The elite fantasy quarterback returned with a bang in Week 13, claiming the top-scoring spot at the position by virtue of four total touchdowns (two rushing, two passing).

If that's any indication of how he's going to play going forward ... well, fantasy managers won't be able to contain themselves.

It began in Week 13, and we'll see if it can continue in Week 14 in one hell of a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

[Play in Yahoo's Week 14 Million Dollar Baller DFS contest]

Our analysts get you ready for Murray vs. the Rams and every other Week 14 game with their position-by-position fantasy football rankings. Don't forget to keep them on tap before setting all your lineups!

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

