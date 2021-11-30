Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 13 tight ends

Health is seemingly the only thing stopping Rob Gronkowski from taking over the fantasy tight end position this season.

Gronk has scored in double-digits every game he's played but one this season. The problem is, he's missed six games already.

He looked healthy in Week 12, however, when he turned 10 targets into 7 catches for 123 yards — his highest yardage total of the season. Hopefully, Gronk can finish the season strong, starting with a divisional matchup against the Falcons in Week 13.

Check out where Gronkowski lands on our analysts' Week 13 rankings for the tight end position.

