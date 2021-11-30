  • Oops!
Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 13 tight ends

Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff
·1 min read
Health is seemingly the only thing stopping Rob Gronkowski from taking over the fantasy tight end position this season.

Gronk has scored in double-digits every game he's played but one this season. The problem is, he's missed six games already.

[Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

He looked healthy in Week 12, however, when he turned 10 targets into 7 catches for 123 yards — his highest yardage total of the season. Hopefully, Gronk can finish the season strong, starting with a divisional matchup against the Falcons in Week 13.

[Play in Yahoo's Week 13 Million Dollar Baller DFS contest]

Check out where Gronkowski lands on our analysts' Week 13 rankings for the tight end position.

