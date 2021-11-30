Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 13 running backs

League winner ... Joe Mixon?

If the last four weeks are any indication, then Mixon fits the bill. Cincinnati's workhorse runner has now delivered four straight 20+ point fantasy outings (six total on the year), including a massive 30-point outing last week against Pittsburgh.

Now, Mixon gets a matchup that has proven to be every running back's dream: The Los Angeles Chargers.

The Bolts have seemingly invited opponents to run on them, so you can imagine that Mixon and the Bengals will be all too happy to oblige.

Check out Joe Mixon and the rest of the RBs in our analysts' positional rankings for Week 13.

