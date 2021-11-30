Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 13 quarterbacks

Well, I may have jinxed Jalen Hurts last week.

I profiled him after realizing no other fantasy quarterback had been more consistent than he had this season.

Of course, Hurts then went on to deliver his worst game of the year.

Philly's QB mustered just 9.86 fantasy points against the New York Giants, throwing three interceptions in the process. Sure, Hurts was ... well, hurt by some drops, but he also made some ill-advised, seemingly desperation throws (which didn't make much sense considering Philly ended up losing just 13-7).

Yet, the fact that it could have been an even worse day if not for Hurts' 77 rushing yards shows why he's been so successful all season. Here's to hoping he bounces back in a big way against the Jets in Week 13.

Check out Hurts and the rest of the QBs in our analysts' Week 13 rankings at the position:

