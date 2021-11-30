Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 13 kickers

It seems like a little-known kicker comes out of nowhere every season to make a huge fantasy impact.

Younghoe Koo did it in 2020 for the Atlanta Falcons. Bengals kicker Evan McPherson looks like that guy in 2021.

McPherson is now the sixth-highest scoring fantasy kicker of the season with 102 points, and he leads the league with seven made field goals from 50+ yards.

Not bad for the only kicker selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Check out the Bengals' boot and the rest of the kickers in our analysts' Week 13 rankings of the position.

