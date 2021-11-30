Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 13 defenses

Don't look now, but the Miami Dolphins are on a four-game winning streak, and it's hard to ignore the impact their defense has had during that span.

Since losing to the Buffalo Bills in Week 8, Miami has only allowed 46 points in four games (an average of 11.6 per game) and its D/ST has delivered 15+ fantasy points in three of those four victories.

They can continue delivering for fantasy managers in Week 13 when they take on a Giants team known for coughing up the football.

