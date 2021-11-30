Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 13

This could actually be the biggest game of the season for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Allen and the Bills have delivered some statement victories this season, crushing some inferior opponents by 20+ point margins and defeating Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs 38-20 in Kansas City in Week 5.

Yet, they've also had some very questionable losses of late where the team and their MVP-caliber quarterback have all seemed out of sorts. They'll need to be at their best in Week 13, however, in a game that could end up being for all the marbles in the AFC East.

The Patriots will come to town in Week 13, winners of six straight and now at the top of the division. Fantasy managers will be hoping Allen can protect his home field and make a statement against this scorching-hot New England team.

[Play in Yahoo's Week 13 Million Dollar Baller DFS contest]

Our analysts get you ready for Josh Allen vs. the Patriots and every other Week 12 game with their position-by-position fantasy football rankings. Don't forget to keep them on tap before setting all your lineups!

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

