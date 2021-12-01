Fantasy football rankings for Week 13: Vikings' offensive recipe changes with no Dalvin Cook

The byes are winding down, but the injuries are piling up as we head into Week 13 of the NFL season. Several star running backs were bitten by the injury bug last week, shaking up many fantasy lineups at a most critical time.

Among this week's most pressing questions: Can the Minnesota Vikings offense (ranked ninth overall) keep rolling without No. 1 rusher Dalvin Cook?

ON BYE: Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans

Fantasy football rankings for Week 13 are based on the point-per-reception (PPR) scoring used in most seasonal and daily fantasy football formats. One point is awarded for every 10 rushing and receiving yards and one point for every 20 passing yards. Six points are awarded for touchdowns scored, four points for passing TDs and one point for receptions.

(*- Be sure to check injury/status before kickoff)

Without star running back Dalvin Cook in the lineup, the Vikings will need to rely on quarterback Kirk Cousins and running back Alexander Mattison even more against the Lions in Week 13.

QUARTERBACKS

1 Tom Brady T.B. at Atl.

2 Patrick Mahomes K.C. vs. Den.

3 Dak Prescott Dal. at N.O.

4 Josh Allen Buf. vs. N.E.

5 Lamar Jackson Bal. at Pit.

6 Justin Herbert L.A.-C at Cin.

7 *Kyler Murray Ari. at Chi.

8 Derek Carr L.V. vs. Was.

9 *Jalen Hurts Phi. at N.Y.-J

10 Kirk Cousins Min. at Det.

11 Russell Wilson Sea. vs. S.F.

12 Taylor Heinicke Was. at L.V.

13 Joe Burrow Cin. vs. L.A.-C

14 Matthew Stafford L.A.-R vs. Jac.

15 Carson Wentz Ind. at Hou.

16 Matt Ryan Atl. vs. T.B.

17 *Taysom Hill N.O. vs. Dal.

18 Ben Roethlisberger Pit. vs. Bal.

19 Tua Tagovailoa Mia. vs. N.Y.-G

20 Trevor Siemian N.O. vs. Dal.

21 Tyrod Taylor Hou. vs. Ind.

22 *Daniel Jones N.Y.-G at Mia.

23 Mac Jones N.E. at Buf.

24 Jimmy Garoppolo S.F. at Sea.

25 Trevor Lawrence Jac. at L.A.-R

26 *Teddy Bridgewater Den. at K.C.

27 Zach Wilson N.Y.-J vs. Phi.

28 Jared Goff Det. vs. Min.

29 Justin Fields Chi. vs. Ari.

30 Andy Dalton Chi. vs. Ari.

RUNNING BACKS

1 Jonathan Taylor Ind. at Hou.

2 Austin Ekeler L.A.-C at Cin.

3 *Alvin Kamara N.O. vs. Dal.

4 Joe Mixon Cin. vs. L.A.-C

5 Leonard Fournette T.B. at Atl.

6 Alexander Mattison Min. at Det.

7 Saquon Barkley N.Y.-G at Mia.

8 Najee Harris Pit. vs. Bal.

9 Elijah Mitchell S.F. at Sea.

10 *Ezekiel Elliott Dal. at N.O.

11 *D'Andre Swift Det. vs. Min.

12 Clyde Edwards-Helaire K.C. vs. Den.

13 *Darrell Henderson L.A.-R vs. Jac.

14 James Robinson Jac. at L.A.-R

15 Myles Gaskin Mia. vs. N.Y.-G

16 James Conner Ari. at Chi.

17 Josh Jacobs L.V. vs. Was.

18 Antonio Gibson Was. at L.V.

19 David Montgomery Chi. vs. Ari.

20 *Miles Sanders Phi. at N.Y.-J

21 Javonte Williams Den. at K.C.

22 *Melvin Gordon Den. at K.C.

23 Damien Harris N.E. at Buf.

24 *J.D. McKissic Was. at L.V.

25 Jamaal Williams Det. vs. Min.

26 Tony Pollard Dal. at N.O.

27 Mark Ingram N.O. vs. Dal.

28 Devonta Freeman Bal. at Pit.

29 Alex Collins Sea. vs. S.F.

30 Jeff Wilson S.F. at Sea.

31 David Johnson Hou. vs. Ind.

32 Darrel Williams K.C. vs. Den.

33 Rhamondre Stevenson N.E. at Buf.

34 Zack Moss Buf. vs. N.E.

35 Tevin Coleman N.Y.-J vs. Phi.

36 Kenneth Gainwell Phi. at N.Y.-J

37 Boston Scott Phi. at N.Y.-J

38 Nyheim Hines Ind. at Hou.

39 Matt Breida Buf. vs. N.E.

40 Mike Davis Atl. vs. T.B.

41 *Jordan Howard Phi. at N.Y.-J

42 Kenyan Drake L.V. vs. Was.

43 Devin Singletary Buf. vs. N.E.

44 Ty Johnson N.Y.-J vs. Phi.

45 Samaje Perine Cin. vs. L.A.-C

46 James White N.E. at Buf.

47 Latavius Murray Bal. at Pit.

48 Devontae Booker N.Y.-G at Mia.

49 Ronald Jones T.B. at Atl.

50 Brandon Bolden N.E. at Buf.

51 DeeJay Dallas Sea. vs. S.F.

52 Eno Benjamin Ari. at Chi.

53 Khalil Herbert Chi. vs. Ari.

54 Giovani Bernard T.B. at Atl.

55 Salvon Ahmed Mia. vs. N.Y.-G

WIDE RECEIVERS

1 Cooper Kupp L.A.-R vs. Jac.

2 Tyreek Hill K.C. vs. Den.

3 Justin Jefferson Min. at Det.

4 Stefon Diggs Buf. vs. N.E.

5 Keenan Allen L.A.-C at Cin.

6 Diontae Johnson Pit. vs. Bal.

7 Chris Godwin T.B. at Atl.

8 Jaylen Waddle Mia. vs. N.Y.-G

9 Terry McLaurin Was. at L.V.

10 Ja'Marr Chase Cin. vs. L.A.-C

11 *DeAndre Hopkins Ari. at Chi.

12 CeeDee Lamb Dal. at N.O.

13 Adam Thielen Min. at Det.

14 DK Metcalf Sea. vs. S.F.

15 Hunter Renfrow L.V. vs. Was.

16 *Amari Cooper Dal. at N.O.

17 Mike Evans T.B. at Atl.

18 Brandon Aiyuk S.F. at Sea.

19 Michael Pittman Jr. Ind. at Hou.

20 Cordarrelle Patterson Atl. vs. T.B.

21 Chase Claypool Pit. vs. Bal.

22 Marquise Brown Bal. at Pit.

23 Tyler Lockett Sea. vs. S.F.

24 Darnell Mooney Chi. vs. Ari.

25 DeVonta Smith Phi. at N.Y.-J

26 Christian Kirk Ari. at Chi.

27 *Antonio Brown T.B. at Atl.

28 Odell Beckham L.A.-R vs. Jac.

29 Tee Higgins Cin. vs. L.A.-C

30 Brandin Cooks Hou. vs. Ind.

31 Marvin Jones Jac. at L.A.-R

32 Mike Williams L.A.-C at Cin.

33 Darius Slayton N.Y.-G at Mia.

34 Van Jefferson L.A.-R vs. Jac.

35 Elijah Moore N.Y.-J vs. Phi.

36 A.J. Green Ari. at Chi.

37 Sterling Shepard N.Y.-G at Mia.

38 Courtland Sutton Den. at K.C.

39 Kendrick Bourne N.E. at Buf.

40 Michael Gallup Dal. at N.O.

41 T.Y. Hilton Ind. at Hou.

42 Jamison Crowder N.Y.-J vs. Phi.

43 *DeVante Parker Mia. vs. N.Y.-G

44 *Allen Robinson Chi. vs. Ari.

45 Cole Beasley Buf. vs. N.E.

46 *Corey Davis N.Y.-J vs. Phi.

47 Kalif Raymond Det. vs. Min.

48 Rondale Moore Ari. at Chi.

49 DeSean Jackson L.V. vs. Was.

50 Tre'Quan Smith N.O. vs. Dal.

51 Marquez Callaway N.O. vs. Dal.

52 Jauan Jennings S.F. at Sea.

53 Bryan Edwards L.V. vs. Was.

54 Jerry Jeudy Den. at K.C.

55 Kenny Golladay N.Y.-G at Mia.

TIGHT ENDS

1 Travis Kelce K.C. vs. Den.

2 Mark Andrews Bal. at Pit.

3 George Kittle S.F. at Sea.

4 Rob Gronkowski T.B. at Atl.

5 Dalton Schultz Dal. at N.O.

6 Zach Ertz Ari. at Chi.

7 Kyle Pitts Atl. vs. T.B.

8 T.J. Hockenson Det. vs. Min.

9 Dawson Knox Buf. vs. N.E.

10 *Darren Waller L.V. vs. Was.

11 Mike Gesicki Mia. vs. N.Y.-G

12 Logan Thomas Was. at L.V.

13 Noah Fant Den. at K.C.

14 Tyler Conklin Min. at Det.

15 *Pat Freiermuth Pit. vs. Bal.

16 Jared Cook L.A.-C at Cin.

17 Hunter Henry N.E. at Buf.

18 Dallas Goedert Phi. at N.Y.-J

19 C.J. Uzomah Cin. vs. L.A.-C

20 Tyler Higbee L.A.-R vs. Jac.

21 Gerald Everett Sea. vs. S.F.

22 Jordan Akins Hou. vs. Ind.

23 Evan Engram N.Y.-G at Mia.

24 James O'Shaughnessy Jac. at L.A.-R

25 Donald Parham L.A.-C at Cin.

26 Jack Doyle Ind. at Hou.

27 Nick Vannett N.O. vs. Dal.

28 Cole Kmet Chi. vs. Ari.

29 Ricky Seals-Jones Was. at L.V.

30 Jonnu Smith N.E. at Buf.

KICKERS

1 Nick Folk N.E. at Buf.

2 Ryan Succop T.B. at Atl.

3 Greg Zuerlein Dal. at N.O.

4 Jason Sanders Mia. vs. N.Y.-G

5 Justin Tucker Bal. at Pit.

6 Greg Joseph Min. at Det.

7 Daniel Carlson L.V. vs. Was.

8 Matt Gay L.A.-R vs. Jac.

9 Tyler Bass Buf. vs. N.E.

10 Dustin Hopkins L.A.-C at Cin.

11 Chris Boswell Pit. vs. Bal.

12 Harrison Butker K.C. vs. Den.

13 Robbie Gould S.F. at Sea.

14 Evan McPherson Cin. vs. L.A.-C

15 Mike Badgley Ind. at Hou.

16 Younghoe Koo Atl. vs. T.B.

17 Cairo Santos Chi. vs. Ari.

18 Ka'imi Fairbairn Hou. vs. Ind.

19 Graham Gano N.Y.-G at Mia.

20 Matt Prater Ari. at Chi.

21 Brett Maher N.O. vs. Dal.

22 Brandon McManus Den. at K.C.

23 Jake Elliott Phi. at N.Y.-J

24 Jason Myers Sea. vs. S.F.

25 Matthew Wright Jac. at L.A.-R

26 Riley Patterson Det. vs. Min.

27 Matt Ammendola N.Y.-J vs. Phi.

28 Aldrick Rosas Det. vs. Min.

DEFENSES

1 Indianapolis Colts at Hou.

2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atl.

3 Miami Dolphins vs. N.Y.-G

4 New England Patriots at Buf.

5 San Francisco 49ers at Sea.

6 Arizona Cardinals at Chi.

7 Los Angeles Rams vs. Jac.

8 Minnesota Vikings at Det.

9 New York Giants at Mia.

10 Kansas City Chiefs vs. Den.

11 Baltimore Ravens at Pit.

12 Philadelphia Eagles at N.Y.-J

13 Buffalo Bills vs. N.E.

14 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Bal.

15 Denver Broncos at K.C.

16 Washington Football Team at L.V.

17 Chicago Bears vs. Ari.

18 Las Vegas Raiders vs. Was.

19 New Orleans Saints vs. Dal.

20 Dallas Cowboys at N.O.

21 Los Angeles Chargers at Cin.

22 Jacksonville Jaguars at L.A.-R

23 Cincinnati Bengals vs. L.A.-C

24 Houston Texans vs. Ind.

25 Seattle Seahawks vs. S.F.

26 Detroit Lions vs. Min.

27 New York Jets vs. Phi.

28 Atlanta Falcons vs. T.B.

