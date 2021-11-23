Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 12 quarterbacks

It came in a losing effort, but Aaron Rodgers was absolutely incredible in Week 11.

Green Bay's veteran signal caller threw for 385 yards, four touchdowns and even added 21 rushing yards. His performance was good for 33.50 fantasy points, his highest total of the season.

You can imagine Rodgers will be motivated to top that when the Packers take on a Rams team that has suffered two bad losses in a row.

Check out Rodgers and the rest of the QBs in our analysts' Week 12 rankings at the position:

