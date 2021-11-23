Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 12 defenses
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Philadelphia Eagles have put together two dominant wins back-to-back, and it's no surprise their defense has also played well in both those victories.
[Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]
The Eagles defense has scored double-digit fantasy points in consecutive outings, and get to take on Daniel Jones in Week 12 — the same Daniel Jones who just threw one of the ugliest interceptions you'll ever see in Week 11.
[Join our $1 Million "Everyone Wins" Thanksgiving DFS contest]
I mean, it was bad:
Daniel Jones a terrible INT
Eagles are -3.5 favorites Sunday
Giants will be on a short week off this road game at Tampa Bay
pic.twitter.com/qI3DKueaBu
— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 23, 2021
Check out Philadelphia's D/ST and the rest of the fantasy defenses in our Week 12 rankings.
2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings