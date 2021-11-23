Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 12 defenses

The Philadelphia Eagles have put together two dominant wins back-to-back, and it's no surprise their defense has also played well in both those victories.

The Eagles defense has scored double-digit fantasy points in consecutive outings, and get to take on Daniel Jones in Week 12 — the same Daniel Jones who just threw one of the ugliest interceptions you'll ever see in Week 11.

I mean, it was bad:

Daniel Jones a terrible INT



Eagles are -3.5 favorites Sunday



Giants will be on a short week off this road game at Tampa Bay

pic.twitter.com/qI3DKueaBu — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 23, 2021

