Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 11 wide receivers

Doesn't it feel like Justin Jefferson is on the cusp of a truly monstrous outing every week, only to fall just short?

Take a look at last week. Jefferson nine balls for a whopping 143 yards, but no score. He caught just three balls for 69 yards in Week 9, yet did score a touchdown.

Imagine the final output when he puts the scoring and the catches and the yardage all together.

We'll see if he can make it happen against Green Bay in Week 11.

Check out where Jefferson lands in our fantasy analysts' wide receiver rankings for Week 11:

