Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 11 tight ends

T.J. Hockenson had his worst game of the season in Week 10, when the winless Lions ended up in a 16-16 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hockenson scored zero fantasy points, because he caught zero balls. Stunning, especially when you think about the fantasy draft capital invested in Hockenson. He was supposed to be an every week security blanket at the position, an easy top-five fantasy option.

Now, thanks to the play of Jared Goff and the Lions' overall haplessness, Hockenson is looking more and more like a tough weekly call at the TE position. Let's see if he bounces back in Week 11.

