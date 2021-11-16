Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 11 running backs

Najee Harris has lived up to his workhorse expectations and then some to start his rookie season. The Steelers back has been as do-it-all as it gets. He already has three 20-plus-point fantasy outings this season, but it's possible he could deliver his best outing of the season in Week 11.

It's no secret that the Los Angeles Chargers field one of the worst — if not THE worst — run defenses in the league so far. They have been bleeding yardage and production in bunches to opposing running backs lately.

So, yeah. All systems go for Harris, who will undoubtedly be the focal point of the Steelers offense this week.

