Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 11 FLEX options

Many in the fantasy community have been waiting to see what A.J. Dillon could do with a full workload.

Well, we're about to find out. The young, exciting running back is expected to lead the Packers' backfield while Aaron Jones recovers from a knee strain.

Dillon has flashed already, even holding standalone value in fantasy as a FLEX option. Now, his fantasy managers must be salivating at the thought of him being the starter.

How will he do with his first chance in Week 11?

[So many reasons to play Yahoo DFS: Learn more now and get in on the fun]

Check out Dillon in our FLEX rankings below, and be sure to refer back to them if you need help breaking a lineup tie!

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

