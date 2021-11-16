Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 11 defenses

The Tennessee Titans defense was one of the biggest punching bags to start the 2021 season, laughably bleeding yardage and production to just about everybody.

That narrative has done a complete 180 of late.

Fueled by a ferocious pass rush and an opportunistic secondary, the Titans have turned their defense around. They're still allowing their fair share of scoring chances, but the defense is now causing havoc in offensive backfields and, subsequently, turnovers.

They'll no doubt be looking to build on this turnaround in Week 11, when they'll take on the lowly Houston Texans.

