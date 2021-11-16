Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 11

Is it okay to say, "Patrick Mahomes is back?"

Does it make sense to think he had ever gone away?

Many in the fantasy community were trying to hunt down the root cause behind Mahomes' slow, turnover-filled weeks. All those worries were utterly silence in Week 10.

Mahomes absolutely crushed the rival Las Vegas Raiders, throwing for over 400 yards and five touchdowns. While nothing may well have been wrong with Mahomes and the Chiefs prior to that performance, it still felt like a "Yeah, I'm thinking I'm back" type of outing.

Mahomes will have a chance to start a hot stretch against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11, a team that also returned to form in a thrashing of the Falcons in Week 10.

Our analysts get you ready for Mahomes vs. the Cowboys and every other Week 11 game with their position-by-position fantasy football rankings. Don't forget to keep them on tap before setting all your lineups!

