Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 10

Week 9 was not great for many a fantasy football star. And few stumbled more than Josh Allen.

The Bills star quarterback delivered his worst fantasy performance of the season, scoring just 11.56 points (his first time scoring less than 15 this season) by virtue (or pain?) of 264 touchdown-less yards and two interceptions. He did run five times for 50 yards, but let's be honest.

Allen was taking on the Jaguars — we all expected a monster performance.

But even though Allen was downright bad in Week 9, it's hard to look at this as more than just a blip on the radar. Allen is still the fifth-highest scoring player in all of fantasy, and he'll take on a weak Jets defense in Week 10 next. Talk about your get-right spot.

Our analysts get you ready for Allen vs. the Jets and every other Week 10 game with their position-by-position fantasy football rankings. Be sure to bookmark them as you make your lineup decisions!

