Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 200 draft cheat sheet

Position rankings are important, sleeper lists are a must (busts, too), and mock drafts are always good reference points, but your 2017 fantasy football cheat sheet isn't complete without a Top 200 rankings. After all, it's important to know how everything fits together when all these players are thrown into one big list -- like they will be in your draft lobby on draft day.
It's important to remember that our Top 200 shouldn't be viewed as a glorified mock draft. Once things get going for real, other factors, such as position scarcity, personal preference, and team makeup can trump pure talent. For example, Aaron Rodgers is our top rated quarterback -- and, likely, the top overall scorer in fantasy leagues -- but he still falls to No. 29 in our overall rankings because of the premium on wide receivers and running backs. Rob Gronkowski's stats could easily be equaled by someone like Allen Robinson, but Gronk is still a dozen spots higher because of his dominance at a much thinner position.
The reason for 200? If you have a standard league of 12 teams with 16 roster spots, that's 192 draft selections. A general guideline for how those picks are divvied up is 20-24 quarterbacks, 45-50 running backs, 65-75 wide receivers, 18-22 tight ends, 15-18 defense/special teams, and 12 kickers. We go a little deeper with the TEs and D/STs since those are volatile spots where many owners will be looking for sleepers late in their drafts.
2017 RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide Receiver | Tight End
| D/ST | Kicker
As always, we'll be updating the list throughout the preseason in response to injuries, position battles, cuts, trades, and anything else that happens before the start of Week 1 on Sept. 7.
Fantasy Football Rankings 2017: Top 200
These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues.
|Rank
|Player
|1
|David Johnson, RB, Cardinals
|2
|Le'Veon Bell, RB, Steelers
|3
|Antonio Brown, WR, Steelers
|4
|Julio Jones, WR, Falcons
|5
|Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Giants
|6
|A.J. Green, WR, Bengals
|7
|LeSean McCoy, RB, Bills
|8
|Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers
|9
|Jordy Nelson, WR, Packers
|10
|Jordan Howard, RB, Bears
|11
|Jay Ajayi, RB, Dolphins
|12
|Dez Bryant, WR, Cowboys
|13
|Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers
|14
|Amari Cooper, WR, Raiders
|15
|Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars
|16
|Michael Thomas, WR, Saints
|17
|Devonta Freeman, RB, Falcons
|18
|Lamar Miller, RB, Texans
|19
|Todd Gurley, RB, Rams
|20
|DeMarco Murray, RB, Titans
|21
|Rob Gronkowski, TE, Patriots
|22
|Demaryius Thomas, WR, Broncos
|23
|Doug Baldwin, WR, Seahawks
|24
|Carlos Hyde, RB, 49ers
|25
|DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Texans
|26
|Brandin Cooks, WR, Patriots
|27
|T.Y. HIlton, WR, Colts
|28
|Alshon Jeffery, WR, Eagles
|29
|Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers
|30
|Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings
|31
|Isaiah Crowell, RB, Browns
|32
|C.J. Anderson, RB, Broncos
|33
|Drew Brees, QB, Saints
|34
|Tom Brady, QB, Patriots
|35
|Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Panthers
|36
|Allen Robinson, WR, Jaguars
|37
|Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs
|38
|Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs
|39
|LeGarrette Blount, RB, Eagles
|40
|Marshawn Lynch, RB, Raiders
|41
|Terrelle Pryor, WR, Redskins
|42
|Davante Adams, WR, Packers
|43
|Ty Montgomery, RB, Packers
|44
|Sammy Watkins, WR, Rams
|45
|Michael Crabtree, WR, Raiders
|46
|Jordan Reed, TE, Redskins
|47
|Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Cardinals
|48
|Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys
|49
|DeVante Parker, WR, Dolphins
|50
|Kareem Hunt, RB, Chiefs
|51
|Bilal Powell, RB, Jets
|52
|Mike Gillislee, RB, Patriots
|53
|Mark Ingram, RB, Saints
|54
|Greg Olsen, TE, Panthers
|55
|Cam Newton, QB, Panthers
|56
|Martavis Bryant, WR, Steelers
|57
|Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers
|58
|Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers
|59
|Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals
|60
|Jimmy Graham, TE, Seahawks
|61
|Paul Perkins, RB, Giants
|62
|Tevin Coleman, RB, Falcons
|63
|Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Broncos
|64
|Golden Tate, WR, Lions
|65
|DeSean Jackson, WR, Buccaneers
|66
|Jeremy Maclin, WR, Ravens
|67
|Frank Gore, RB, Colts
|68
|Rob Kelley, RB, Redskins
|69
|Jamison Crowder, WR, Redskins
|70
|Jordan Matthews, WR, Bills
|71
|Jarvis Landry, WR, Dolphins
|72
|Donte Moncrief, WR, Colts
|73
|Brandon Marshall, WR, Giants
|74
|Derek Carr, QB, Raiders
|75
|Doug Martin, RB, Buccaneers
|76
|Corey Coleman, WR, Browns
|77
|Jeremy Hill, RB, Bengals
|78
|Jonathan Stewart, RB, Panthers
|79
|Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks
|80
|Tyler Eifert, TE, Bengals
|81
|Delanie Walker, TE, Titans
|82
|Stefon Diggs, WR, Vikings
|83
|Rishard Matthews, WR, Titans
|84
|Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons
|85
|Ameer Abdullah, RB, Lions
|86
|Eric Decker, WR, Titans
|87
|Tyrell Williams, WR, Chargers
|88
|Chris Hogan, WR, Patriots
|89
|Danny Woodhead, RB, Ravens
|90
|Kyle Rudolph, TE, Vikings
|91
|Kirk Cousins, QB, Redskins
|92
|Hunter Henry, TE, Chargers
|93
|Thomas Rawls, RB, Seahawks
|94
|Terrance West, RB, Ravens
|95
|Darren McFadden, RB, Cowboys
|96
|Derrick Henry, RB, Titans
|97
|Theo Riddick, RB, Lions
|98
|Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Lions
|99
|Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings
|100
|Eddie Lacy, RB, Seahawks
|101
|Marcus Mariota, QB, Titans
|102
|Jacquizz Rodgers, RB, Buccaneers
|103
|Latavius Murray, RB, Vikings
|104
|Charles Sims, RB, Buccaneers
|105
|Samaje Perine, RB, Redskins
|106
|Adrian Peterson, RB, Saints
|107
|Randall Cobb, WR, Packers
|108
|Taylor Gabriel, WR, Falcons
|109
|Pierre Garcon, WR, 49ers
|110
|Eric Ebron, TE, Lions
|111
|Mike Wallace, WR, Ravens
|112
|Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers
|113
|Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys
|114
|Zach Ertz, TE, Eagles
|115
|Zay Jones, WR, Bills
|116
|Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants
|117
|Martellus Bennett, TE, Packers
|118
|Willie Snead, WR, Saints
|119
|Ted Ginn Jr., WR, Saints
|120
|Danny Amendola, WR, Patriots
|121
|Jameis Winston, QB, Buccaneers
|122
|Ben Roethlisberger, RB, Steelers
|123
|Allen Hurns, WR, Jaguars
|124
|Torrey Smith, WR, Eagles
|125
|Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
|126
|Tavon Austin, WR, Rams
|127
|Kenny Stills, WR, Dolphins
|128
|Cameron Brate, TE, Buccaneers
|129
|Darren Sproles, RB, Eagles
|130
|Broncos D/ST
|131
|Chiefs D/ST
|132
|James White, RB, Patriots
|133
|Coby Fleener, TE, Saints
|134
|Seahawks D/ST
|135
|Vikings D/ST
|136
|Jack Doyle, TE, Colts
|137
|C.J. Prosise, RB, Seahawks
|138
|Texans D/ST
|139
|John Brown, WR, Cardinals
|140
|J.J. Nelson, WR, Cardinals
|141
|Andrew Luck, QB, Colts
|142
|Giants D/ST
|143
|Cardinals D/ST
|144
|Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions
|145
|Duke Johnson Jr., RB, Browns
|146
|Matt Forte, RB, Jets
|147
|Dion Lewis, RB, Patriots
|148
|Kenny Britt, WR, Browns
|149
|Kenny Golladay, WR, Lions
|150
|Jamaal Williams, RB, Packers
|151
|Shane Vereen, RB, Giants
|152
|Ravens D/ST
|153
|Marqise Lee, WR, Jaguars
|154
|Patriots D/ST
|155
|Chargers D/ST
|156
|Robby Anderson, WR, Jets
|157
|Kevin White, WR, Bears
|158
|Jamaal Charles, RB, Broncos
|159
|Corey Davis, WR, Titans
|160
|Cole Beasley, WR, Cowboys
|161
|Tyrod Taylor, QB, Bills
|162
|Kendall Wright, WR, Bears
|163
|Jaron Brown, WR, Cardinals
|164
|Panthers D/ST
|165
|Bengals D/ST
|166
|Eli Manning, QB, Giants
|167
|Brandon LaFell, WR, Bengals
|168
|Eagles D/ST
|169
|Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams
|170
|Braxton Miller, WR, Texans
|171
|Matt Breida, RB, 49ers
|172
|T.J. Yeldon, RB, Jaguars
|173
|Jaguars D/ST
|174
|Charles Clay, TE, Bills
|175
|C.J. Fiedorowicz, TE, Texans
|176
|Andy Dalton, QB, Bengals
|177
|Carson Palmer, QB, Cardinals
|178
|Julius Thomas, TE, Dolphins
|179
|Jason Witten, TE, Cowboys
|180
|Alfred Morris, RB, Cowboys
|181
|Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints
|182
|O.J. Howard, TE, Buccaneers
|183
|Chris Thompson, RB, Redskins
|184
|David Njoku, TE, Browns
|185
|Steelers D/ST
|186
|Antonio Gates, TE, Chargers
|187
|Ben Watson, TE, Ravens
|188
|Jay Cutler, QB, Dolphins
|189
|Justin Tucker, K, Ravens
|190
|Matt Bryant, K, Falcons
|191
|Stephen Gostkowski, K, Patriots
|192
|Adam Vinatieri, K, Colts
|193
|Dan Bailey, K, Cowboys
|194
|Mason Crosby, K, Packers
|195
|Sebastian Janikowski, K, Raiders
|196
|Matt Prater, K, Lions
|197
|Wil Lutz, K, Saints
|198
|Graham Gano, K, Panthers
|199
|Dustin Hopkins, K, Redskins
|200
|Caleb Sturgis, K, Eagles
