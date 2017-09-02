Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 200 draft cheat sheet

Position rankings are important, sleeper lists are a must (busts, too), and mock drafts are always good reference points, but your 2017 fantasy football cheat sheet isn't complete without a Top 200 rankings. After all, it's important to know how everything fits together when all these players are thrown into one big list -- like they will be in your draft lobby on draft day.

It's important to remember that our Top 200 shouldn't be viewed as a glorified mock draft. Once things get going for real, other factors, such as position scarcity, personal preference, and team makeup can trump pure talent. For example, Aaron Rodgers is our top rated quarterback -- and, likely, the top overall scorer in fantasy leagues -- but he still falls to No. 29 in our overall rankings because of the premium on wide receivers and running backs. Rob Gronkowski's stats could easily be equaled by someone like Allen Robinson, but Gronk is still a dozen spots higher because of his dominance at a much thinner position.

The reason for 200? If you have a standard league of 12 teams with 16 roster spots, that's 192 draft selections. A general guideline for how those picks are divvied up is 20-24 quarterbacks, 45-50 running backs, 65-75 wide receivers, 18-22 tight ends, 15-18 defense/special teams, and 12 kickers. We go a little deeper with the TEs and D/STs since those are volatile spots where many owners will be looking for sleepers late in their drafts.

As always, we'll be updating the list throughout the preseason in response to injuries, position battles, cuts, trades, and anything else that happens before the start of Week 1 on Sept. 7.


These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues.


Rank Player
1 David Johnson, RB, Cardinals
2 Le'Veon Bell, RB, Steelers
3 Antonio Brown, WR, Steelers
4 Julio Jones, WR, Falcons
5 Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Giants
6 A.J. Green, WR, Bengals
7 LeSean McCoy, RB, Bills
8 Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers
9 Jordy Nelson, WR, Packers
10 Jordan Howard, RB, Bears
11 Jay Ajayi, RB, Dolphins
12 Dez Bryant, WR, Cowboys
13 Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers
14 Amari Cooper, WR, Raiders
15 Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars
16 Michael Thomas, WR, Saints
17 Devonta Freeman, RB, Falcons
18 Lamar Miller, RB, Texans
19 Todd Gurley, RB, Rams
20 DeMarco Murray, RB, Titans
21 Rob Gronkowski, TE, Patriots
22 Demaryius Thomas, WR, Broncos
23 Doug Baldwin, WR, Seahawks
24 Carlos Hyde, RB, 49ers
25 DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Texans
26 Brandin Cooks, WR, Patriots
27 T.Y. HIlton, WR, Colts
28 Alshon Jeffery, WR, Eagles
29 Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers
30 Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings
31 Isaiah Crowell, RB, Browns
32 C.J. Anderson, RB, Broncos
33 Drew Brees, QB, Saints
34 Tom Brady, QB, Patriots
35 Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Panthers
36 Allen Robinson, WR, Jaguars
37 Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs
38 Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs
39 LeGarrette Blount, RB, Eagles
40 Marshawn Lynch, RB, Raiders
41 Terrelle Pryor, WR, Redskins
42 Davante Adams, WR, Packers
43 Ty Montgomery, RB, Packers
44 Sammy Watkins, WR, Rams
45 Michael Crabtree, WR, Raiders
46 Jordan Reed, TE, Redskins
47 Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Cardinals
48 Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys
49 DeVante Parker, WR, Dolphins
50 Kareem Hunt, RB, Chiefs
51 Bilal Powell, RB, Jets
52 Mike Gillislee, RB, Patriots
53 Mark Ingram, RB, Saints
54 Greg Olsen, TE, Panthers
55 Cam Newton, QB, Panthers
56 Martavis Bryant, WR, Steelers
57 Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers
58 Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers
59 Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals
60 Jimmy Graham, TE, Seahawks
61 Paul Perkins, RB, Giants
62 Tevin Coleman, RB, Falcons
63 Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Broncos
64 Golden Tate, WR, Lions
65 DeSean Jackson, WR, Buccaneers
66 Jeremy Maclin, WR, Ravens
67 Frank Gore, RB, Colts
68 Rob Kelley, RB, Redskins
69 Jamison Crowder, WR, Redskins
70 Jordan Matthews, WR, Bills
71 Jarvis Landry, WR, Dolphins
72 Donte Moncrief, WR, Colts
73 Brandon Marshall, WR, Giants
74 Derek Carr, QB, Raiders
75 Doug Martin, RB, Buccaneers
76 Corey Coleman, WR, Browns
77 Jeremy Hill, RB, Bengals
78 Jonathan Stewart, RB, Panthers
79 Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks
80 Tyler Eifert, TE, Bengals
81 Delanie Walker, TE, Titans
82 Stefon Diggs, WR, Vikings
83 Rishard Matthews, WR, Titans
84 Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons
85 Ameer Abdullah, RB, Lions
86 Eric Decker, WR, Titans
87 Tyrell Williams, WR, Chargers
88 Chris Hogan, WR, Patriots
89 Danny Woodhead, RB, Ravens
90 Kyle Rudolph, TE, Vikings
91 Kirk Cousins, QB, Redskins
92 Hunter Henry, TE, Chargers
93 Thomas Rawls, RB, Seahawks
94 Terrance West, RB, Ravens
95 Darren McFadden, RB, Cowboys
96 Derrick Henry, RB, Titans
97 Theo Riddick, RB, Lions
98 Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Lions
99 Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings
100 Eddie Lacy, RB, Seahawks
101 Marcus Mariota, QB, Titans
102 Jacquizz Rodgers, RB, Buccaneers
103 Latavius Murray, RB, Vikings
104 Charles Sims, RB, Buccaneers
105 Samaje Perine, RB, Redskins
106 Adrian Peterson, RB, Saints
107 Randall Cobb, WR, Packers
108 Taylor Gabriel, WR, Falcons
109 Pierre Garcon, WR, 49ers
110 Eric Ebron, TE, Lions
111 Mike Wallace, WR, Ravens
112 Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers
113 Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys
114 Zach Ertz, TE, Eagles
115 Zay Jones, WR, Bills
116 Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants
117 Martellus Bennett, TE, Packers
118 Willie Snead, WR, Saints
119 Ted Ginn Jr., WR, Saints
120 Danny Amendola, WR, Patriots
121 Jameis Winston, QB, Buccaneers
122 Ben Roethlisberger, RB, Steelers
123 Allen Hurns, WR, Jaguars
124 Torrey Smith, WR, Eagles
125 Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
126 Tavon Austin, WR, Rams
127 Kenny Stills, WR, Dolphins
128 Cameron Brate, TE, Buccaneers
129 Darren Sproles, RB, Eagles
130 Broncos D/ST
131 Chiefs D/ST
132 James White, RB, Patriots
133 Coby Fleener, TE, Saints
134 Seahawks D/ST
135 Vikings D/ST
136 Jack Doyle, TE, Colts
137 C.J. Prosise, RB, Seahawks
138 Texans D/ST
139 John Brown, WR, Cardinals
140 J.J. Nelson, WR, Cardinals
141 Andrew Luck, QB, Colts
142 Giants D/ST
143 Cardinals D/ST
144 Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions
145 Duke Johnson Jr., RB, Browns
146 Matt Forte, RB, Jets
147 Dion Lewis, RB, Patriots
148 Kenny Britt, WR, Browns
149 Kenny Golladay, WR, Lions
150 Jamaal Williams, RB, Packers
151 Shane Vereen, RB, Giants
152 Ravens D/ST
153 Marqise Lee, WR, Jaguars
154 Patriots D/ST
155 Chargers D/ST
156 Robby Anderson, WR, Jets
157 Kevin White, WR, Bears
158 Jamaal Charles, RB, Broncos
159 Corey Davis, WR, Titans
160 Cole Beasley, WR, Cowboys
161 Tyrod Taylor, QB, Bills
162 Kendall Wright, WR, Bears
163 Jaron Brown, WR, Cardinals
164 Panthers D/ST
165 Bengals D/ST
166 Eli Manning, QB, Giants
167 Brandon LaFell, WR, Bengals
168 Eagles D/ST
169 Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams
170 Braxton Miller, WR, Texans
171 Matt Breida, RB, 49ers
172 T.J. Yeldon, RB, Jaguars
173 Jaguars D/ST
174 Charles Clay, TE, Bills
175 C.J. Fiedorowicz, TE, Texans
176 Andy Dalton, QB, Bengals
177 Carson Palmer, QB, Cardinals
178 Julius Thomas, TE, Dolphins
179 Jason Witten, TE, Cowboys
180 Alfred Morris, RB, Cowboys
181 Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints
182 O.J. Howard, TE, Buccaneers
183 Chris Thompson, RB, Redskins
184 David Njoku, TE, Browns
185 Steelers D/ST
186 Antonio Gates, TE, Chargers
187 Ben Watson, TE, Ravens
188 Jay Cutler, QB, Dolphins
189 Justin Tucker, K, Ravens
190 Matt Bryant, K, Falcons
191 Stephen Gostkowski, K, Patriots
192 Adam Vinatieri, K, Colts
193 Dan Bailey, K, Cowboys
194 Mason Crosby, K, Packers
195 Sebastian Janikowski, K, Raiders
196 Matt Prater, K, Lions
197 Wil Lutz, K, Saints
198 Graham Gano, K, Panthers
199 Dustin Hopkins, K, Redskins
200 Caleb Sturgis, K, Eagles