Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 200 draft cheat sheet

Position rankings are important, sleeper lists are a must (busts, too), and mock drafts are always good reference points, but your 2017 fantasy football cheat sheet isn't complete without a Top 200 rankings. After all, it's important to know how everything fits together when all these players are thrown into one big list -- like they will be in your draft lobby on draft day.

It's important to remember that our Top 200 shouldn't be viewed as a glorified mock draft. Once things get going for real, other factors, such as position scarcity, personal preference, and team makeup can trump pure talent. For example, Aaron Rodgers is our top rated quarterback -- and, likely, the top overall scorer in fantasy leagues -- but he still falls to No. 29 in our overall rankings because of the premium on wide receivers and running backs. Rob Gronkowski's stats could easily be equaled by someone like Allen Robinson, but Gronk is still a dozen spots higher because of his dominance at a much thinner position.

The reason for 200? If you have a standard league of 12 teams with 16 roster spots, that's 192 draft selections. A general guideline for how those picks are divvied up is 20-24 quarterbacks, 45-50 running backs, 65-75 wide receivers, 18-22 tight ends, 15-18 defense/special teams, and 12 kickers. We go a little deeper with the TEs and D/STs since those are volatile spots where many owners will be looking for sleepers late in their drafts.

2017 RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide Receiver | Tight End

| D/ST | Kicker

As always, we'll be updating the list throughout the preseason in response to injuries, position battles, cuts, trades, and anything else that happens before the start of Week 1 on Sept. 7.





Fantasy Football Rankings 2017: Top 200

5 Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Giants

MORE:

2017 Fantasy Football Sleepers: 32 teams, 32 sleepers



These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues.



