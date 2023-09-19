Fantasy Football Rankings: Defenses for Week 3

The Chiefs defense has fantasy upside now that Chris Jones is back. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears have faced the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers so far this season. The Packers' fantasy defense scored 15 points in Week 1 against the Bears. The Buccaneers' fantasy defense scored 17 points in Week 2 against the Bears.

See where I'm going with this?

Next up for Justin Fields and the hapless Chicago offense is a date with the Kansas City Chiefs, newly renewed with the return of Chris Jones.

So you can see why KC's D/ST is one of our top-ranked defenses for Week 3.

Check out our full defense rankings below:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 3 fantasy D/ST leaderboard?