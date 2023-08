Fantasy football rankings for 2023: Vikings' Justin Jefferson grabs No. 1 overall spot

The start of the NFL regular season is right around the corner. That means fantasy football draft season is now in full swing.

To help you dominate your league this season, USA TODAY Sports Weekly's Fantasy Football Extra issue is now on sale. In it, you'll find player profiles, stats projections, depth charts, draft tips, sleepers and busts and a mock draft from our panel of fantasy experts.

The centerpiece of the issue is always our player rankings – both overall and by position – compiled into a handy cheat sheet you can take with you to your draft.

How do the players stack up? Here's a look at the top 200 overall:

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson led the NFL in receptions (128) and receiving yards (1,809) last season.

Fantasy football Top 200 for 2023

AV — Auction values from TheHuddle.com, based on 12 teams and a $200 cap.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football 2023: Justin Jefferson leads Top 200 overall rankings