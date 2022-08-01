Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Defenses

While it might not be as valuable or as consequential as picking the right wide receiver or tight end, it's not always an easy draft-it-and-forget-it situation when it comes to fantasy defenses. It's even less easy when you decide not to draft one at all, instead vying to stream the position week-to-week.

Should you take that overwhelming, ferocious, point-smothering defense?

Or maybe you take that opportunistic stop unit, the one that will give up its fair share of points but who might actually score some, too.

Or maybe you take that squad whose special teams are actually the strength of the selection?

Whichever route you choose to take, our defense draft rankings can help you make the right decision!

If drafting a fantasy defense in 2022, who should you take?

Per our consensus rankings, the Buffalo Bills' loaded defensive unit is at the top. An already potent defense added Super Bowl champ, Von Miller, to the mix this offseason. It's hard to argue with their top-spot standing.

Of course, some analysts are higher on the Bills than others. One of our analysts doesn't have them at No. 1 — instead, he gives that honor to the San Francisco 49ers.

The 9ers have a storied defensive history, and the team will be looking to add to that history in 2022. Already boasting one of the top front-sevens in the league, San Fran also has a young, potent secondary to back them up.

Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers represent a top fantasy defense. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

So, sure, the right fantasy defense isn't exactly the most exciting thing to contemplate, that doesn't mean they're inconsequential. Remember when the New England Patriots D/ST was scoring, like, 15 points a week? They were the deciding factor in many fantasy matchups!

However you decide to fill the fantasy defense position, our expert rankings below can help:

