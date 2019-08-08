Fantasy football rankings 2019: Top 100 players to draft in your league

Do you want to win your fantasy football league? Do you want to spend hours poring over each position to create your own draft board from scratch?

If you're like most sane people and answered "yes" and "no" to those two questions, the Top 100 is for you: the best players in fantasy football all in one place, ranked regardless of position.

Even if you're making a custom draft board, the Top 100 is useful to see when you should draft at certain positions -- and how soon is too soon to pick a quarterback.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Below is our Top 100, based on standard-scoring leagues with standard (one quarterback) rosters:

Story continues

1. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants (Bye Week: 11)

2. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints (9)

3. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers (7)

4. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys (8)

5. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans (10)

6. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers (11)

7. David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals (12)

8. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons (9)

9. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers (7)

10. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers (7)

11. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals (9)

12. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns (7)

13. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints (9)

14. Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets (4)

15. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs (12)

16. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (12)

17. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7)

18. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams (9)

19. Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers (10)

20. Antonio Brown, Oakland Raiders (6)

21. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers (12)

22. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns (7)

23. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers (4)

24. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings (12)

25. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings (12)

26. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts (6)

27. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys (8)

28. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles (10)

29. Kerryon Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions (5)

30. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings (12)

31. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars (10)

32. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers (11)

33. Damien Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (12)

34. Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts (6)

35. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons (9)

36. Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders (6)

37. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans (11)

38. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots (10)

39. Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots (10)

40. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs (12)

41. Brandin Cooks, WR, Los Angeles Rams (9)

42. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams (9)

43. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks (11)

44. Mark Ingram, RB, Baltimore Ravens (8)

45. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks (11)

46. Lamar Miller, RB, Houston Texans (10)

47. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions (5)

48. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams (9)

49. James White, RB, New England Patriots (10)

50. Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis Colts (6)

51. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals (9)

52. Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos (11)

53. Tevin Coleman, RB, San Francisco 49ers (4)

54. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers (7)

55. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans (10)

56. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals (9)

57. Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins (5)

58. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears (6)

59. Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago Bears (6)

60. O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7)

61. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons (9)

62. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns (7)

63. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles (10)

64. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears (6)

65. Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns (7)

66. Ronald Jones, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7)

67. Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets (4)

68. Jordan Howard, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (10)

69. LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills (6)

70. Eric Ebron, TE, Indianapolis Colts (6)

71. Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals (12)

72. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers (12)

73. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7)

74. Latavius Murray, RB, New Orleans Saints (9)

75. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons (9)

76. Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans (11)

77. Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans (10)

78. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants (11)

79. Golden Tate, WR, New York Giants (11)

80. Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks (11)

81. Derrius Guice, RB, Washington Redskins (10)

82. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals (12)

83. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers (11)

84. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (10)

85. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers (12)

86. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos (10)

87. Marvin Jones, WR, Detroit Lions (5)

88. Dede Westbrook, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars (10)

89. Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants (11)

90. Jared Cook, TE, New Orleans Saints (9)

91. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers (7)

92. Kalen Ballage, RB, Miami Dolphins (5)

93. Dante Pettis, WR, San Francisco 49ers (4)

94. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Green Bay Packers (11)

95. Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles Rams (9)

96. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos (10)

97. Kenny Stills, WR, Miami Dolphins (5)

98. Geronimo Allison, WR, Green Bay Packers (11)

99. Sammy Watkins, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (12)

100. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadephia Eagles (10)







































































































































































































Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Fantasy football rankings 2019: Top 100 players to draft in your league originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston