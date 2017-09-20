Fantasy football rankings, 2017: Wide receivers for PPR leagues, Week 3

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The SB Nation fantasy staff rounds up the rankings for the top 50 wide receivers in PPR leagues for Week 3.

From Week 2 to Week 3, not much is changing in our top 10 PPR wide receivers, with Antonio Brown, Julio Jones and co. near the top.

Jones is coming off a 108-yard, five-catch performance against the Packers on Sunday Night Football, thus shooting A.J. Green up the rankings with his Week 3 matchup against Green Bay.

Keenan Allen popped into the top 10 after picking up 100 yards on nine catches against the Dolphins. Allen and the Chargers will play the Chiefs in L.A. this weekend.

Likewise, Dez Bryant shoots up the rankings with a matchup with the Cardinals looming, and all Miami receivers — DeVante Parker, Jarvis Landry and even Kenny stills in deeper leagues — should be in play this week against the Jets.

Wide receiver (PPR) rankings, Week 3

(SK: Scott Kaliska; JG: Jeff Goldberg; DG: Derek Gordon; KB: Kyle Bennett ZS: Zach Senvisky; JM: Jason Marcum)

More from sbnation.com: